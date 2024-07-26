Pierre Gasly has moved to quash speculation over the weight impact of the Alpine Deadpool & Wolverine livery in use in Belgium.

Alpine unveiled a special one-off livery for the Belgian Grand Prix, the final race before the F1 2024 summer break, to celebrate Wednesday’s release of the new Marvel blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Reynolds part of a large collection of investors which secured a 24% stake in the Alpine team last year.

Alpine not taking weight penalty for Deadpool & Wolverine livery

In recent times as teams battle to trim weight from their Formula 1 challengers, liveries have been an easy target, teams going for more exposed black carbon fibre, a tactic which Alpine utilised for their F1 2024 machine, the A524.

Alpine driver Gasly was therefore pressed on speculation surrounding the potential added weight from this Deadpool & Wolverine livery, and thus the performance impact that it may have on their Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

However, Gasly made it clear that the livery has not added any weight to the A524.

“It doesn’t change anything,” he confirmed to reporters including PlanetF1.com.

“There have been some stories out there, but yeah, the weight is exactly the same and there is no penalty on that side.

“And yeah, personally, I think it looks fabulous and it looks great and it’s quite exciting.”

That was the weight talk busted then, but Alpine executive technical director David Sanchez was pressed on how much preparation time it took away from the team in order to change the livery?

Again, Sanchez was moving to cool any narrative of disruption, making it clear that the livery change did not create any impacts on preparation or force a delay to new parts.

“I have to say, for me and all the engineers, it hasn’t demanded a couple more days in preparation or to delay any parts,” he confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com.

Alpine sit P8 in the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings going into the Belgian Grand Prix with nine points on the board.

