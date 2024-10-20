Alpine boss reveals F1 2026 announcement timeline with ‘best engine’ requirement

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes confirmed the team will look to announce its F1 2026 power unit partners “before the end of the year.”

Alpine will be moving from a factory Renault power unit to becoming a customer team once Formula 1’s regulation changes take effect, with staff at its Viry-Chatillon engine base moving to other projects after work on its 2026 engine had already begun.

Alpine confirm timeline for planned F1 2026 power unit announcement

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Alpine will have several options from which to choose for a customer power unit deal, though those involved in the Renault engine project at Viry spoke publicly of their vehement opposition to the change of direction from Alpine’s perspective.

Mercedes are the rumoured favourites to take on a customer partnership moving forward, though Ferrari, Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Honda and newcomers Audi will also be involved in the sport from 2026 onwards.

Oakes, who joined Alpine as team principal over the summer, hinted that no decision has yet been made on what direction the team will be taking, but an announcement will be due by the end of 2024.

“Yeah, I think it’s been slightly warm since I arrived,” Oakes joked to media including PlanetF1.com in Austin when asked if his arrival at Alpine had been a ‘baptism of fire’ for him.

“I think at the end of the day, at group level, we’ve made it clear that we want to have the best engine in the car, and I think that’s a process that’s ongoing.

“We’re looking at options, and I think when we have news, we’ll let you know.”

When pressed on a timescale, the new team principal added: “Before the end of the year. Is that all right?”

Alpine currently sit ninth in the Constructors’ standings this season, with Williams having overtaken them in recent races in what has been a difficult year overall to date.

Oakes remains encouraged for the future, however, based on what he has seen so far from his short stint as team principal to date.

“I think we had definitely a tricky couple of races. I think particularly pre-shutdown, in Spa and Zandvoort, we were there mixing it for the tail end of the points,” he said.

“I think the last few races have been tough on the team, quite humbling, but I think this weekend we’re positive.

“We’ve brought a very big upgrade. We have to see how it performs on track, Pierre [Gasly] seemed happy – I’d never say completely happy – drivers are always on our case for many things, but it looks positive.”

