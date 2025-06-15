An already tumultuous year will get even more chaotic for Alpine, as Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has announced his resignation.

“Luca de Meo has expressed his decision to step down in order to take on new challenges outside the automotive sector,” the company said in a statement.

Another Alpine shake-up as Renault Group CEO departs

The ever-evolving structure of the Alpine Formula 1 team looks set to change once again as Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has announced his resignation after five years at the top of the company.

“For five years, Luca de Meo has worked to put Renault Group back where it belongs,” said Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the board of directors.

“Under his leadership, our company has returned to a sound footing, with a magnificent product range and a return to growth. As well as being an exceptional captain of industry, Luca de Meo is also a creative, committed and passionate man.

“Today, the whole company joins me in thanking him for all these years and all the collective challenges he has successfully met. On a personal level, I will always remember the quality of our relationship during this adventure, which will remain unforgettable.

“It also gives me the opportunity to warmly thank the Group’s employees who have worked alongside us to turn around this emblematic company of which we are so proud.”

More from the Canadian Grand Prix:

👉 Hamilton podium? Verstappen gets banned? Bold predictions for Canadian GP

👉Eight iconic F1 moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

De Meo joined the Renault Group amid the turmoil following the arrest of former Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his salary at Nissan.

Power transferred to the chief operating officer and company deputy chief Thierry Bolloré, who claimed that he was fired in a “coup” helmed by Senard. At that point, de Meo was brought in, starting in the role on July 1, 2020.

Under de Meo’s leadership, Renault revamped its structure, enacting something he termed, “Renaulution.” The plan was designed to inject life back into a struggling company, composed of three phases: Resurrection, Renovation, and Revolution.

Renault reduced its vehicle line-up to focus on innovation and profitability over sheer sales volume, which resulted in a financial turnaround by 2023.

Renault Group owns the Alpine Formula 1 team, which itself has undergone a series of structural changes over the past few years.

Most recently, team principal Oliver Oakes suddenly resigned after the Miami Grand Prix after his brother was arrested in connection to potential financial crime. Executive advisor Flavio Briatore has filled the void in Oakes’ absence with racing director Dave Greenwood picking up the more formal duties.

Oakes took on the role of Alpine team principal from Bruno Famin at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

De Meo is reported to be joining Kering, a French company specializing in luxury goods.