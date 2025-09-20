Bizarre elimination for Alpine in Baku qualifying as Franco Colapinto crashes out

Franco Colapinto crashed out of qualifying in Baku, metres away from where his teammate Pierre Gasly was loitering after sliding off at Turn 4.

Both Alpine drivers have been eliminated from Q1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with an error from Pierre Gasly coming just before Colapinto’s crash at the same corner.

Franco Colapinto crashes out in Q1

The Q1 session in Baku was marred by multiple crashes triggering red flags, with Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg each hitting the barriers – Albon doing so in a manner that caused his instant elimination, while Hulkenberg managed to extricate himself and resume with a damaged car.

Colapinto was another to be knocked out on the spot, as he lost control at Turn 4.

Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly had turned into the same corner moments earlier and lost the rear of the car. Gasly kept it under control by aborting the corner and heading off into the escape area on the outside.

While sideways in the escape area as he tried to resume the track, Colapinto reached the corner and, being greeted by a white flag rather than yellows, kept up his push. Losing control in a similar fashion to Gasly, Colapinto couldn’t gather it up and slid into the barriers with what was a hefty impact.

Colapinto was knocked out in 16th place overall, with Gasly down in 19th.

This story will be updated.

Read Next: Summons issued for alleged yellow flag rules breach ahead of qualifying in Azerbaijan