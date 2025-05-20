Alpine have issued a statement reminding F1 fans to be “respectful” after Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda was subjected to abuse following an incident with Franco Colapinto at Imola.

Tsunoda found himself on the receiving end of a torrent of online abuse, some of it racist in nature, after an impeding incident involving Colapinto during practice at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Alpine issue statement to fans after Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda incident

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Tsunoda was seen making a hand gesture in frustration after encountering a slow-moving Colapinto at the Villeneuve chicane in FP1 at Imola, with the Alpine driver’s loyal fanbase taking exception to the Red Bull driver’s response.

Alpine have released a statement reminding fans that their passionate support of a driver cannot spill over into abuse of a rival.

It read: “As an F1 team, we believe we are fortunate to be part of a global sport that evokes great passion and emotions, with an ever-growing community of fans who enthusiastically follow their favourite drivers’ every move, whether it be a brave overtake on track or what style they are sporting when they arrive in the paddock.

“We encourage everyone to remember that behind the visor of these superhuman athletes there is a person.

“An individual with feelings, family, friends and loved ones.

“As a team, we cannot condone online abuse and urge all fans of this sport we love to be kind and respectful.”

Analysis: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

👉 Imola GP conclusions: Verstappen’s Piastri lesson, McLaren’s fear, Tsunoda’s wobble

👉 Emilia Romagna GP driver ratings: A drop for Piastri with Verstappen perfect

Alpine’s statement follows hot on the heels of similar comments by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, who has campaigned to stamp out abuse online during his time in office via the governing body’s United Against Online Abuse initiative.

Ben Sulayem wrote on social media: “Motorsport is built on competition, passion, and commitment, and every race drivers take to the track representing these values.

“The passion and excitement that we feel for our sport should unite us and never be twisted into abuse or hate.

“I stand in full sport of Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto, and I thank them for speaking out against the growing issue of online abuse in motorsport.

“No one should be subjected to threats, hatred, or discrimination. There is no place for abuse or toxicity in our community.

“Through the United Against Online Abuse campaign, we are taking decisive action – raising awareness, providing support, and driving change.

“We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone in our sport, and together we can build a safer, more respectful environment for all.”

Both Tsunoda and Colapinto moved to condemn the online abuse of the Red Bull star over the Emilia Romagna GP weekend, with Tsunoda calling for the Alpine driver’s supporters to channel their passion “in a much better way.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com if he was upset by the messages he had received, Tsunoda said: “Yeah. I know.

“I heard about it but, to be honest, I guess it’s not just about me if I heard correctly.

“They’re going everywhere, to be honest, and then they’re going for Jack [Doohan, Colapinto’s predecessor at Alpine].

“Jack didn’t do anything wrong and they’re going for it, so that’s a bit unnecessary.

“It’s normal that you get frustrated if you have traffic and I got it multiple times.

“I think I have the right to say something, but I didn’t say something wrong thing or a very bad thing.

“I just show the frustration and that’s it.

“I know they are supporting their own country’s driver, but there’s always a line that they can say something, I guess.

“I’m saying this not because of me or not what they say to me, but they said too much things to Doohan and I don’t think he was driving in a comfortable way.

“It’s good that they have energy, but just control it.

“I feel like they can use the energy in the right way and in a much better way.”

More on Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto from PlanetF1.com

👉 Yuki Tsunoda news

👉 Franco Colapinto news

Colapinto added: “I know they are extremely passionate and they are always very harsh on people.

“They have to give respect and that’s what we all want.

“There is a lot of hate on social media and that’s what I would think.

“So, of course, we always try and want – for all the drivers – to keep it respectful and keep it calm there.”

Read next: Adrian Newey ready to take next Aston Martin step at the Monaco GP