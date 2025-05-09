Fresh off triggering a Franco Colapinto for Jack Doohan swap, Alpine reportedly has Sergio Perez in their sights.

That is as per a report from The Race, which claims that ‘initial talks’ have been held between Perez and Alpine over the prospect of an F1 2026 drive.

Sergio Perez: Alpine next destination?

It has been a turbulent couple of days for Alpine, with the shock announcement that team boss Oli Oakes had resigned followed shortly by confirmation that Jack Doohan had been demoted to reserve, with Franco Colapinto stepping up to partner Pierre Gasly in an initial five-race audition.

And just like Alpine had their Plan B sorted in Colapinto when giving homegrown driver Doohan the nod, the French manufacturer is potentially already plotting a fresh succession plan, with this claim emerging that talks are underway with Perez, who departed Red Bull at the end of last season.

It is claimed that Perez’s representatives first reached out to Alpine late in 2024, with a further conversation having taken place with Flavio Briatore, the Alpine executive advisor who has taken over the responsibilities vacated by Oakes with his departure from the team principal role.

The reports adds that Carlos Slim Domit – son of Mexican multi-billionaire Carlos Slim Helu, and Perez’s long-serving backer – held meetings over Perez’s future at the Miami Grand Prix, with Alpine not the only interested party.

Indeed, Cadillac F1 are widely reported to be in negotiations with Perez, as they prepare to join the grid in F1 2026.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Speaking recently with the Formula 1 website, Perez had suggested that multiple teams were interested in bringing him back to Formula 1.

Perez is a winner of six grands prix, five of those achieved with Red Bull, after his maiden win came with Racing Point in 2020.

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” said Perez.

“That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.

“We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I’m only coming back if the project makes sense, and it’s something I can enjoy.

“I’ve spent a long time in F1 already, I’ve done most of it. Once you step back, you realise how much you give up in life to be in the sport. So, to be in F1 fully committed, I need the motivation.”

