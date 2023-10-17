Alpine have announced more superstar investors including the likes of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Rory McIlroy.

It comes just four months after the French outfit announced that Hollywood actors and Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were part of a €200m (£171m) deal for a 24% stake in the team.

That stake now has more owners with part of the consortium that organised the deal, Otro Capital, adding more names to the investment group.

Most notable are NFL duo and Kansas CIty Chiefs players Mahomes and Kelce. Both are multi-Super Bowl winning players and Kelce has seen his fame shoot up in recent weeks after he began a romantic relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Other athletes include golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua and Premier League footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold. Another footballer Juan Mata is on the list as is Roger Ehrenberg, an investor the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

The consortium’s ownership of Alpine will not grow despite the new investors but has been done in an effort to “drive global awareness for Alpine F1 and will further complement Otro Capital’s contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising” according to Alpine.

Of the listed celebrities, it is Alexander-Arnold who appears to have the biggest interest in F1 having attended multiple races in the past.

The Liverpool right back said: “I’m excited to be joining Otro Capital’s group as an investor into Alpine F1 along with my brother Tyler. Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I’ve seen firsthand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is.

“Our shared goal as an investment group is to help contribute to its continued success on the grid, at a time when F1 is facing incredible growth as a sport. As a footballer, I understand the importance of teamwork, innovation and determination in achieving goals.”

With the original investment occuring in June, there has been plenty of change at the Alpine team since. Laurent Rossi has been moved from his CEO role to “special projects” while team principal Otmar Szafnauer and longtime servant Alan Permane have been relieved of their duties.

Alpine are currently sixth in the Constructors’ standings, 129 points behind McLaren and 67 ahead of Williams.