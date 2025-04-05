Jack Doohan will be back in his A525 for FP3 at the Japanese Grand Prix, Alpine having worked through the night to repair his car.

Doohan suffered a huge crash at Turn 1 early in Friday’s second practice, when the Aussie suddenly spun out of control at speed and slammed into the tyre barriers.

Jack Doohan: It was a heavy one

Hitting at approximately 180 mph, the impact destroyed the left-hand side of his A525.

While Doohan reported he was “okay,” he remained in the car for several minutes before gingerly climbing out before being taken to the medical centre for routine precautionary checks.

“First of all, I am okay after the incident,” Doohan said on Friday evening.

“It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it.

“I know the team has a lot of work ahead to repair the car going into tomorrow, so thanks in advance to them for their efforts.

“My focus is on tomorrow where we will have Free Practice 3 to get ready for qualifying.”

More on Jack Doohan’s huge FP2 crash

👉 Uncovered: The puzzling DRS data that adds to Doohan’s mystery crash

👉 Alpine find Jack Doohan ‘misjudgment’ to blame for big Japan crash

Alpine issued a brief update on Saturday morning, the team confirming that work is complete and that the Australian driver will be back in the car for FP3.

“The team worked into the night to prepare car No.7 ahead of Saturday’s FP3 and qualifying,” the team said.

“All parts have been replaced bar the power unit.

“The car is ready and prepared for FP3.”

FP3 will be an important session for Doohan as he was only on his fourth lap of the weekend when he crashed in FP2, having initially handed his A525 over to Ryo Hirakawa for one of Alpine’s mandatory young driver sessions for the season.

Read next: Villeneuve’s ‘desperation’ theory following Doohan’s huge Japan GP shunt