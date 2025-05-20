Former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says it is no “surprise” to see another driver swap following “some of the decisions that have been taken recently by the team.”

Ocon left the French team last season for pastures new at Haas but appears to be enjoying a calmer work environment than the one he was previously in.

Esteban Ocon reflects on recent Alpine changes

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Ocon, whose cut ties with Alpine ahead of the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, was initially replaced by Jack Doohan only for the Australian to be given the boot in favour of Franco Colapinto.

In a move that has been criticised as many as harsh, Ocon said it was no surprise given recent events at Enstone.

“Unfortunately, not really any surprise from some of the decisions that have been taken recently by the team,” Ocon told media including PlanetF1.com at Imola.

“I don’t have much to say. Obviously, sad for Jack. I’m sure he’ll be back in F1 at some point. He showed some really strong moments this year where he qualified super well and he’s also been super quick in the car — which was good to see.

“On the other hand, Franco also deserves to be in F1. Last year he showed some great things with the Williams car. Unfortunately, there are not enough cars on the grid to fit all the talents that are out there.

“But yeah, not much more to say. I’m happy where I am.”

Of the 10 F1 teams, there has been by far the most change at Alpine in recent years with a number of key figures departing.

Flavio Briatore returned as a senior advisor last year but has now become de-facto team principal following Oliver Oakes’ sudden resignation.

However, for the time being at least, Dave Greenwood is officially team representative as Alpine sort the necessary FIA paperwork.

The outfit was also recently called a “customer team” by the father of Jack Doohan, Mick Doohan.

“It’s a little bit disappointing the way that things have turned out,” he told DAZN.

More on Alpine from PlanetF1.com

Alpine issue statement over ‘online abuse’ after Colapinto vs Tsunoda incident

Colapinto on alert as Briatore warns ‘only the performance’ matters

“I think Jack performed quite well on paper.

“Even in qualifyings and free practices and so on, he was quite good.

“But anyway, this is Formula 1, and it looks like it’s a customer team now.”

Read next: Aston Martin back in the game as Mercedes make key W16 change