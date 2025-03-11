Alpine has added to its roster of driver talent ready to step up into the F1 team, with a new signing dovetailing alongside his Formula 2 campaign this year.

Behind race drivers Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, Alpine has added another name to its roster of driving talent available for the F1 2025 season.

Alpine sign Kush Maini to F1 driver pool

Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini, who signed onto Alpine’s development programme in late 2023, has seen his role expanded for this year as he’s been added to the Enstone squad’s list of reserve drivers.

Maini will officially become a test and reserve driver for Alpine, joining Paul Aron and Franco Colapinto on the sidelines awaiting a chance to step up into the Formula 1 team line-up.

The 24-year-old Indian driver will continue to race in Formula 2 this season, attempting to claim the title with the DAMS squad for what will be his third season in the category, following on from his 13th-place finish in last year’s championship driving for Invicta Racing.

Maini will carry out simulator work on behalf of Alpine this year, offering support by way of setup and car development work and will also get the chance to drive older Formula 1 machinery by way of a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme to help hone his skills.

“I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team this season,” Maini said.

“Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio and Oliver for their continued support.

“I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula 1 machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024.

“I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but, for now, my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia.”

“We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season,” said Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy director.

“Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season.”

While Maini joins the pool of Alpine F1 drivers, it’s unlikely that he will be at the head of the queue waiting to step into a vacant cockpit at the Enstone-based squad should either Gasly or Doohan be unavailable to race, or be replaced.

Argentinean driver Franco Colapinto, who arrived in Formula 1 last season as a substitute driver with Williams, impressed during his short stint and was targeted by Alpine’s Flavio Briatore to step into the fold.

Having secured Colapinto on a long-term deal, the Argentinean’s commercial value – and high potential – makes him the leading candidate to step up into an F1 seat should Alpine opt for change.

The pressure is mostly on rookie driver Doohan, with the Australian stepping up to F1 this season against the backdrop of speculation that his deal only covers the first quarter of the season.

Asked how the rookie is dealing with the speculation surrounding his seat, team boss Oli Oakes said: “He’s alright. I was quite proud of him being punchy with you all [the media]!

“I actually feel for him, because I get that everybody wants the clickbait and that’s a discussion topic, but I think he should be given a bit of space to just get on with it for a few rounds.

“And then at the end of the day, like any driver, you’ve got to deliver.

“I think he’s done a really good job of just blocking out the noise and getting on with it.”

Put to him that Doohan has a maximum of six races to impress at the start of the season, Oakes replied: “I think we’ve been really honest as a team as to what we’re doing. I’m pretty chilled on it.

“I think it would be nice – I keep saying it – [to] just let Jack just get on with it and also let the team get on with it, to be honest.

“I get everybody has an opinion. Everyone can be a keyboard warrior as well.

“It’s very simple, though, isn’t it? We’re here to go racing the best driver in the car, the best engine in the car.

“And from my side, I was pretty open, as Flavio said it, that we’re starting the season with Jack and Pierre.

“And then let’s see how it all goes.”

