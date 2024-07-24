Alpine have unveiled a one-off livery for the Belgian Grand Prix, featuring a colour scheme centred around the new Marvel blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, released worldwide on Wednesday.

The superhero film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has been a highly-anticipated movie in the genre, and the team are running a one-off colour scheme to celebrate its release around the world.

Alpine launch one-off Deadpool & Wolverine livery for Belgian Grand Prix

The film, starring Reynolds, a member of a large group of investors that secured a 24% stake in Alpine last year, sees the team run a predominantly red and black colour scheme, matching the suit of title character Deadpool, along with hints of the iconic slashes from X-Men character Wolverine, which Jackman first played back in 2000.

The livery also comes with a change of helmet colours for both Alpine drivers this weekend, with Esteban Ocon recreating the Deadpool mask with his one-off helmet, and Pierre Gasly switching to a yellow and black Wolverine inspired design.

Alpine launched the design with an unveiling on their social media channels, in a break from their switching liveries between their predominantly black and blue or black and pink colours from the season so far.

BWT Alpine F1 Team 🤝 Deadpool & Wolverine Introducing our exclusive livery for the #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/3GDJvrIPXT — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 24, 2024

Reynolds’ other business investments include his well-publicised co-ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC alongside TV star Rob McElhenney, with the docuseries following their story having been nominated for six Emmy Awards in the United States this year.

Alpine sit eighth in the Constructors’ Championship heading into the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, with the round at Spa-Francorchamps representing the final race before Formula 1’s summer break.

