Briatore reveals new details on Carlos Sainz and Adrian Newey negotiations

Alpine special advisor Flavio Briatore has opened up on talks to bring Carlos Sainz to the team, and admitted they are “not ready” for someone like Adrian Newey just yet.

Newey is leaving Red Bull after almost two decades to head up Aston Martin’s design team from next season, while the future of Sainz was subject of much speculation after his Ferrari departure was confirmed.

Sainz is making way for Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari in 2025, and where he would head next was the subject of intrigue on the driver market as he admitted speaking to “every team” with an available cockpit, before choosing Williams.

That included Alpine, who ultimately opted to promote from within and have given rookie Jack Doohan a chance alongside Pierre Gasly next saeson.

But Briatore explained, having spoken to the Spanish driver, he would have been someone they wanted to sign – but only on the basis that they could have locked him onto a long-term contract.

“I spoke to Sainz. He was interesting for us, but only for four years,” Briatore told Auto Motor und Sport.

“It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years. Either he believes in our programme or he doesn’t.

“I don’t need a driver who costs me a lot of money and is looking to go to another team when the opportunity arises.”

As for Newey, he heads to Aston Martin as the team has invested a significant amount of money on developing the resources at its disposal, with the construction of a new factory and in-house wind tunnel combining with a factory power unit deal with Honda from 2026 as they look to elevate themselves to title contenders.

Briatore acknowledged Alpine need to put the right people in place for someone of Newey’s stature to thrive first, so while they know each other, he said “serious” talks over bringing him to Enstone have not taken place.

“Adrian is an artist. We’re not ready for someone like him yet,” Briatore admitted.

“To benefit from him, you have to have the right team around him. Maybe we’ll be ready in two or three years. That’s why I’ve never spoken to him seriously.”

