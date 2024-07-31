Alpine has announced Hitech GP team principal Oliver Oakes as their new team principal after Bruno Famin confirmed he would be stepping away from the Formula 1 division of the team.

As first reported by PlanetF1.com, Oakes was understood to be a leading contender for the role when it emerged Famin would be stepping aside from the team principal role at Alpine, and the news of his appointment has now been confirmed – with Oakes taking on his new role after the summer break.

Alpine appoint Oliver Oakes as new Formula 1 team principal

News of Famin stepping away from the Formula 1 operation has not ended his involvement with Alpine altogether, as he will still oversee the power unit operation in Renault’s other motorsport activities at their engine base at Viry-Chatillon.

At 36, former World Karting champion and Red Bull junior driver Oakes becomes the youngest current team principal on the grid, and the second-youngest in the sport’s history, having founded Hitech Grand Prix in 2015 to help launch the careers of promising young drivers in Formula 2, Formula 3 and other junior categories.

Hitech also launched an unsuccessful bid to reach Formula 1 themselves in the 2023 Expressions of Interest process with Oakes at the helm, but he now finds himself in the sport’s top tier with one of its most storied outfits in Team Enstone.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest Team Principals that this sport has ever seen.

“This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team.”

Team advisor Flavio Briatore added: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula 1 project. Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing.

“His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”

Oakes said: “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness.

“The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”

