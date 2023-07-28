Otmar Szafnauer out – revolution at Alpine as huge management changes underway

Alpine have sought to replace team boss Otmar Szafnauer, with immediate effect, for the remainder of the 2023 F1 season.

Following the recent news that Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has been replaced in his role, Alpine have sought to replace Otmar Szafnauer as team principal for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Szafnauer will depart Alpine following this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with Bruno Famin assuming responsibilities going forward.

Otmar Szafnauer departs Alpine

Having been hired by Alpine just 18 months ago following his departure from Racing Point, Szafnauer will see Alpine through the final race before the summer break kicks in.

Sporting Director Alan Permane will also leave, having spent 34 years with the Enstone-based team.

Famin, who is vice president of Alpine Motorsport, will take over from Szafnauer in an interim role from the Dutch Grand Prix, with Alpine Academy Director Julian Rouse named as interim sporting director.

Matt Harman will remain as technical director, while chief technical officer Pat Fry will leave in order to assume the same role at Williams.

The announcements come shortly after the announcement by Alpine that Laurent Rossi will not continue as CEO of the team, having stepped aside to take on “special projects” at Alpine.

