Striking livery revealed as ‘Alpink’ returns ahead of Las Vegas GP

Fresh off the back of its double podium finish in Brazil, Alpine will run the A524 with a striking pink livery this weekend in Las Vegas.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly clinched second and third place behind race winner Max Verstappen at Interlagos, marking a late-season resurgence after a tough start to the season.

Alpine showcases new pink livery for Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi

Alpine has unveiled a new livery for the final three races of the 2024 season, bringing back its iconic pink design for the Grands Prix in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

While the team has already featured pink in earlier races this season, this new iteration features a bolder, more prominent use of pink with less black compared to earlier versions.

The pink livery is in homage to title sponsor BWT.

The new look for Las Vegas marks the latest in a series of notable livery changes for Alpine throughout 2024.

In addition to their regular and pink liveries, the team debuted two one-off designs earlier in the season.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, the A524s sported a striking red scheme while, at the United States Grand Prix, they appeared in bright orange. These special liveries were created to promote a film and a video game, respectively.

Alpine isn’t the only team to embrace frequent livery changes this season – McLaren also ran special designs at the Japanese, Monaco, Singapore, and United States Grands Prix.

For Las Vegas, several teams are expected to run with different looks. On Monday, Sauber revealed a revised green livery for the C44 with a flame-based design to add a flair of showmanship for Las Vegas.

Williams has also revealed a gently revised livery with a yellow engine cover, in deference to sponsor Keeper, while VCARB is also expected to roll out with a fresh look for the weekend.

More on Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends

👉 F1 race time: How long is a Formula 1 Grand Prix?

👉 Explained: F1’s track limits rules and how the FIA enforces them

With Alpine having scored such a strong result in Brazil, elevating the team to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship with three races to go, Ocon and Gasly face a stern challenge to bring home the result as Alpine, Haas, and VCARB are all within five points of each other.

“We are heading back to Las Vegas for the second year, and I am really looking forward to it,” Ocon said heading into the weekend.

“We had a great result there last season, going from 16th on the grid to fourth at the chequered flag. The circuit is incredible to drive with all the drivers going flat out for a high percentage of each lap.

“Driving through the heart of the city is like no other. There are night races under the lights and then there is a night race under the lights of Las Vegas. The aim will be to keep the momentum going from Sao Paulo and maximise the weekend to hold our P6 position in the championship.”

Gasly echoed his teammate’s sentiment, saying he’s hoping for a better race on the Las Vegas Strip than he had last season.

“The championship battle remains close for P6 and we want to hold on to our position so we need to make sure we execute everything in the best possible way,” he said.

“We’ve proved that we can qualify well and fight for points in the races and that’s our target in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. It’ll be a challenge, but the team have been exceptional and I really think we can do it.

“Last year we qualified well in Las Vegas, but the race was difficult for my side of the garage especially with tyre management.

“The late start time for the sessions and the colder weather makes it a complicated event for tyre warm-up which will be interesting again, but I must say, I had a lot of fun driving the circuit last year. I’m looking forward to more of the same this time and we have our eyes on another good performance.”

Read Next: Max Verstappen casts Colapinto verdict amid ‘fixed’ Red Bull deal claim