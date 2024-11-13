Although not outright commenting on rumours Jack Doohan could be dropped for Franco Colapinto, Alpine have debunked it with a video of the Australian training with the caption ‘2025 in progress’.

Alpine announced in August that Doohan would partner Pierre Gasly next season, the reserve driver replacing the Haas-bounded Esteban Ocon.

Jack Doohan out, Franco Colapinto in? So the rumours say

However, three months later his race seat is under threat with reports claiming executive advisor Flavio Briatore now wants Colapinto in the car.

‘Concerns’ for Jack Doohan, reported Gazetta dello Sport, ‘it seems that Flavio Briatore has changed his mind and wants to steal from the competition the Argentine Franco Colapinto.

‘If the operation materialises, it would mean the end of the dreams of Doohan, who has long been in the role of reserve of the French team.’

That was followed up by the Times claiming such is Briatore’s desire to sign the Williams sensation, Alpine are ‘understood to be more open to the idea of a loan deal’ than the Red Bull, the other team said to be chasing Colapinto.

Williams team boss James Vowles has confirmed he is in talking with other teams about Colapinto as Williams cannot offer him a F1 2025 race seat having already signed Carlos Sainz as Alex Albon’s new team-mate.

“All we’re doing right now,” said the team principal to Sky F1, “all I can say right now is we’re looking at what options are available for him for the future, and we’ll hopefully have some news that we can talk about. But right now, there’s not a lot.”

But while the rumours have rumbled on for a week already, Alpine have not publicly commented – until now.

The team posted a video of Doohan training on a treadmill with a VO2 analyzer, and simply captioned it “2025 in progress”.

2025 in progress 😤 pic.twitter.com/FWvdUgdJTV — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 12, 2024

Bernie Ecclestone reveals Flavio Briatore phone call

But while Alpine may be taking small steps to dispel the rumour, Bernie Ecclestone has told Blick that Briatore had called him and voiced his interest in the Williams rookie.

According to the Swiss publication, Briatore told the former F1 supremo that he ‘absolutely wants Colapinto for 2025’ and that the $20 million price tag on the Argentinean’s head was ‘no problem’.

And while Briatore would have to fire Doohan to make room for Colapinto, Ecclestone said: “In Formula 1, anything is possible. Until the money is in the bank.”

Alpine aren’t the only team interested in Colapinto as PlanetF1.com understands Christian Horner specifically visited the Williams hospitality in Mexico to speak with James Vowles about signing the 21-year-0ld.

