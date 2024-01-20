Alpine tease radical colour change with latest F1 2024 livery snippet

“Life’s too boring to blend in” is the message from Alpine, as they drop another hint about a potential full switch to pink in the 2024 season.

Alpine ran in an all-pink livery in the first three races of both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with title sponsors BWT adopting that colour as their own and having taken that with them from their previous time sponsoring Racing Point.

Pink appeared as a secondary colour on both the A522 and A523 when their livery switched back to a predominant blue, but a second new teaser for Alpine’s 2024 livery suggests that pink will again feature, perhaps even more prominently, this time around.

Alpine set for an all-pink livery in 2024?

After posting on X on Wednesday that “blending in is the new standing out”, with a zoomed-in picture of a pink camouflage colour scheme, Alpine followed that up with another post on Saturday to potentially double down on that.

In announcing their partnership with BWT in 2022, Alpine’s statement at the time said: “Alpine has committed to use BWT’s iconic pink branding to spread the message of sustainability and social responsibility further around the world, utilising the combined global platforms of Formula 1 and the automotive industry.

“The pink colour symbolises BWT’s mission to ‘Change the World – sip by sip’ and to make it a little bit better every day by implementing the Bottle Free Zone concept.”

Life's too boring to blend in 🩷 pic.twitter.com/vFnkb7srtt — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 20, 2024

As it stands, Alpine will be the third team to launch their 2024 challenger, the A524, on February 7, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain a fortnight later.

The team finished sixth in the Constructors’ Championship last season, with McLaren and Aston Martin having made significant performance gains compared to their 2022 standing.

