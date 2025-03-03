Oliver Oakes is “proud” of Jack Doohan for getting “punchy” with the media over Franco Colapinto questions but wouldn’t categorically deny speculation the Aussie has five or six races to prove himself.

Although Doohan will start the F1 2025 championship as an Alpine driver, the 22-year-old set to line up on the Melbourne grid on March 16th as Pierre Gasly’s new team-mate, a lot has been said about his prospects of holding onto that seat.

Alpine ‘are’ starting the season with Jack Doohan

Last season Alpine were rumoured to be interested in signing Williams’ super sub Colapinto with PlanetF1.com’s man-on-the-ground Thomas Maher snapping a photograph of the driver and his manager speaking with Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore.

The Italian later acknowledged that he was “interested in any driver who is fast” and that if there was a chance to sign Colapinto, “you have to think about it”.

And that’s exactly what he did, Alpine announcing the 21-year-old as their official reserve for the new season.

Analysis: Jack Doohan V Franco Colapinto

But with it came Briatore’s comments to Le Parisien that Doohan was not assured of a full season in the A525 as the “only thing we can be sure of is death.

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that,” he continued. “After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.”

His comments, coupled with Colapinto’s arrival in Enstone, opened the flood gates and saw Doohan questioned about it at the F1 75 launch event at the O2 Arena.

“I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver,” Doohan told media including PlanetF1.com. “I don’t think necessarily that someone inside the team, outside the team, you know, anyone that’s performing well, you’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders, because you’re in such a cut-throat sport.”

Asked if he felt undermined by Colapinto’s arrival, he testily replied: “Is that a question?

“I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract, but no I don’t [feel undermined, ed.]. Maybe I should, I don’t know. I don’t really understand how that’s a question, but definitely not.”

Oakes, Alpine’s team boss, was proud of how his driver bit back.

“He’s alright,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com after pre-season testing when asked how Doohan was handling the speculation. “I was quite proud of him being punchy with you all.

“I actually feel for him, because I get that everybody wants the clickbait, and that’s a discussion topic. But I think he should be given a bit of space to just get on with it for a few rounds.

“And then at the end of the day, like any driver, you’ve got to deliver.

“I think he’s done a really good job of just blocking out the noise and getting on with it.”

However, quizzed on the perception that while teams do ‘not’ usually make their drivers feel under pressure ahead of a rookie campaign, Colapinto’s signing could be seen as ‘making him feel pressure’, Oakes shut that down.

“I think externally everyone sees that, but I see it a bit differently,” explained the Alpine team principal. “No matter what driver you are, in any category there’s pressure. It doesn’t matter whether that’s in F1 or even in the junior categories.

“And I think, of course, because Franco did a good job last year, he’s got a big fan base, obviously a lot of them here as well, it’s natural that people want to talk about that.

“But from the other side, I think as a team, we’re quite lucky to have three reserves who are very good, and that puts us in a good position.

“And I think in terms of whether it’s nice or kind to Jack, I think I was pretty open that, you know, he’s driving a Formula One car – that’s every boy’s dream, but it’s also his job. And for me, that’s pretty simple.”

Asked if he would put an end to the ‘line that Jack’s got five or six grand prix’ to prove himself to the team, Oakes replied: “It’s not my line!

“I think we’ve been really honest as a team as to what we’re doing. I’m pretty chilled on it.

“I think it would be nice, I keep saying it, but just let Jack just get on with it, and also let the team get on with it to be honest.”

He added: “I get everybody has an opinion. Everyone can be a keyboard warrior as well. It’s very simple, though, isn’t it?

“We’re here to go racing the best driver in the car, the best engine in the car. And from my side, I was pretty open that Jack, as Flavio said it, we’re starting the season with Jack and Pierre, and then let’s see how it all goes.”

