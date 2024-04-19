Alpine reveal cause after Pierre Gasly rages over ‘not acceptable’ FP1 pace

Raging at Alpine after finishing slowest of all in FP1, the team have revealed Pierre Gasly’s session was compromised by an “insulation issue with ERS”.

Gasly went into Friday’s sole practice for the Chinese Grand Prix potentially already on the back foot after Alpine gave Esteban Ocon their upgraded floor with the team having only one available.

Pierre Gasly: I haven’t learned anything! Absolutely nothing!

Alpine broke curfew on Thursday night to fit Ocon’s car with the new floor, floor edges and floor fences, designed to improve the car’s downforce and overall performance.

While he finished Friday’s practice in seventh place, Gasly was at the very bottom of the timesheet having finished almost three seconds down on pace-setter Lance Stroll.

He raged at the team after the chequered flag fell.

“Guys, this is not acceptable,” he said over the radio. “I haven’t learned anything! Absolutely nothing!”

His race engineer responded: “Sorry about that mate. We’ll have a look at these issues and try to get ready for Sprint qualy.”

Alpine have since revealed the driver was hampered by an ERS issue.

They told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “Pierre’s FP1 session was compromised with an insulation issue with ERS on car 10.”

Gasly’s best time was almost two seconds slower than Ocon’s.

First race with a spare chassis for Alpine

But there is some good news for Gasly in the midst of it all as Alpine finally have a third chassis available for the drivers.

One of the teams to start the season without a spare, Alpine’s technical director Ciaron Pilbeam says they now have one.

“This is the first race the third chassis has been here,” he said as per Motorsport.com.

