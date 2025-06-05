Alpine’s quest to find a new F1 team boss continues as Flavio Briatore offers update

Flavio Briatore has said Alpine is still looking for its next F1 team principal, following the resignation of Oli Oakes.

Oakes resigned from his position as team boss after the Miami Grand Prix, with Alpine now on the lookout for another team boss as a result.

Flavio Briatore feels ‘sorry’ for Oli Oakes

Oakes had taken over as Alpine F1 team boss, succeeding Bruno Famin, after last year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

But Oakes handed in his resignation after this year’s Miami GP, citing personal reasons, after speculation had suggested he and Renault executive advisor Flavio Briatore had disagreed on the direction to take with drivers as Jack Doohan was swapped out for Franco Colapinto at the same time.

But both sides denied a disagreement or a fall-out, and Oakes was in the headlines again a few days later following the arrest of his brother William near the Hitech GP headquarters at Silverstone – for whom both Oakes brothers are company directors.

Briatore, crucially, is not the team boss of Alpine – his role is that of an advisor to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and has no desire to change the nature of his role. Alpine took part in the European triple-header with Dave Greenwood as its officially appointed person to represent the team for administrative purposes – Greenwood being the team’s racing director.

This arrangement is understood to be remaining in place for the foreseeable future until a new team principal is found – although when that might be isn’t yet confirmed.

Alpine is actively looking for a new boss and, while Briatore continues to carry out Oakes’ duties, he said he is eager to ensure no “mistakes” are made when it comes to hiring another team boss.

“We’re looking. For the moment, nothing changed,” Briatore told media, including PlanetF1.com, over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

“I feel sorry for Oli, honestly, because I had a very good relationship with him. He was a good team principal. Everybody knows for personal reasons he stopped and resigned from Alpine.

“We’re looking. We don’t want to make any mistakes. I’m prepared to take some time. But the moment we decide what is the new team manager, put in this way, we’ll tell you.”

Officially rebranded to Alpine from Renault after 2020, seeking a new team boss is a very familiar territory for the Enstone-based squad.

In 2021, the team was overseen by Marcin Budkowski and Davide Brivio in a two-pronged leadership approach under CEO Laurent Rossi, after the departure of Cyril Abiteboul from the team principal role.

More from PlanetF1

👉 Where are they now? The last 10 F1 team bosses to leave their roles

👉 Where are they now? 10 youngest-ever F1 race leaders in history

Otmar Szafnauer, formerly Force India and Aston Martin team boss, took over the position in 2022 but was replaced in the middle of ’23 as he and long-time sporting director Alan Permane left Enstone.

Szafnauer was replaced by Famin, who himself moved aside for Oakes a year later as Famin was reassigned to oversee the transformation project of Renault’s former F1 engine factory at Viry-Chatillion.

Given the turmoil, it’s perhaps no surprise that Briatore acknowledged the challenge of finding the right person to succeed Oakes, and hinted there has been plenty of interest in the role.

“Now we’re looking for somebody, you know, there’s a lot of people it is possible to be doing this kind of job,” he said.

“But we’re looking for somebody good, somebody who understands, somebody who wants to be part of the team. I know a few people who want to be part of this new trip with Alpine. We decide quick.”

Just who Alpine might turn to isn’t yet clear. Greenwood, currently ticking the box for administrative purposes, would represent a strong internal promotion, but there hasn’t been any indication from Alpine that he could be a longer-term proposition, given that it’s Briatore carrying out Oakes’ old duties.

Recently departed F1 team bosses include Guenther Steiner – a veteran of almost 10 years with Haas – but he has turned to the world of media and broadcasting since leaving Haas.

Szafnauer, who was openly critical of Alpine’s handling of its approach to F1, is unlikely to return, while former Sauber CEO and, previously, McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl is currently without an F1 appointment.

Read Next: Kamui Kobayashi makes surprise return to F1 cockpit with Haas