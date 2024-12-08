Although Oliver Oakes did not deny Flavio Briatore used the Haas test as an ultimatum to get Esteban Ocon out of the car for Abu Dhabi, the Alpine team boss says he is a “bit frustrated” with the different theories.

Ocon contested his final Grand Prix in Alpine colours last Sunday and crashed out on the opening lap in Qatar when he was hit by Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

Alpine team boss frustrated by ‘different theories’

As the Frenchman made his way back to the paddock, a rumour emerged claiming he would not be back in the car for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

That was confirmed on the Monday morning after the race, Alpine instead announcing Australian driver Jack Doohan, who the team has signed for F1 2025, would partner Pierre Gasly.

It was, F1’s rumour mill suggested, at the behest of Alpine executive Briatore who is said to have handed Ocon an ultimatum that Alpine would only release him to drive for Haas in the post-season Abu Dhabi test if he stepped down with immediate effect.

But while Oakes did not confirm or deny that rumour, he told Motorsport.com he’s not happy with the theories that have been doing the rounds.

“Nothing’s perfect in F1 and from both sides that could have all been sorted out earlier, but that’s not how everyone works,” said the team principal. “And we have to do what’s right for the team.

“Where I get a bit frustrated with it is that everyone’s coming up with their different theories. But for me, it’s straightforward.

“He [Ocon] wanted to do the test with his new team. No worries, thank you. You’ve been really good with us, and we really appreciate everything you’ve done for us.

“And it’s in our interest to get Jack in the car much earlier. That’s a win for us. A lot of people have made a lot more out of that than they needed to, at the end of the day.”

Esteban Ocon and his F1 future

‘There’s an element of sanity check in that’

The decision to drop Ocon raised a few eyebrows as Alpine are fighting are only five points ahead of Haas in the race to finish the championship in sixth place.

This led to another theory voiced by Sky’s Naomi Schiff that questions of “which team is he playing for” were being asked of Ocon, who is off to Haas next season.

While Gasly has managed to score points in three of the last four Grands Prix, Ocon has only scored once with the driver going on to claim “only one” A524 had been quick in recent weeks.

“We are fighting the team Esteban is going to for P6, so there’s an element of sanity check in that as well,” Oakes said. “And I think [looking at] the last few weekends, it wouldn’t be wrong to say there’s not a big risk there in switching Jack and Esteban with the sort of results as well.

“Whether he’s checked out already or whether the [latest] upgrade just didn’t suit him, who knows. From my point of view he’s obviously a good driver and he delivered a strong result in Brazil.

“I think Pierre had the legs on him a little bit with the upgrades. But that’s normal, we see that up and down the grid. From my side he’s definitely a good driver.

“He’s definitely going to be a thorn in our side next year, because Haas is having a good season as well. So, I wish him well.”

