Alpine land ex-Mercedes and Ferrari head in key power unit role

Alpine has secured the services of a former Mercedes and Ferrari power unit engineer to become their new PU Technical Director.

Following on from the promotion of Bruno Famin to interim team principal following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer during the Belgian Grand Prix three months ago, Alpine have moved to bolster their power unit department at Viry-Chatillion.

The French team has secured the signature of Eric Meignan, who has already started work with Alpine, with the British engineer assuming the role of technical director on the engine side of the company.

Alpine confirms the signing of Eric Meignan

Approached for comment by PlanetF1.com, a spokesperson for Alpine confirmed the arrival of Meignan to the team, as of this month, albeit not in a role seen as a replacement for Famin.

Meignan had been Head of Department at Ferrari up until very recently, having worked at Maranello since February 2020.

Prior to that, Meignan had been Head of Department and a Chief Engineer at Mercedes High-Performance Powertrains at Brixworth.

Meignan’s professional portfolio states that, during his time at Mercedes during the period in which their engine was the F1 benchmark, he helped to “improve the quality of engineering by providing trusted, high-quality simulation tools and techniques, as well as improving the understanding of the PU by providing high quality existing and new advanced measurements tools and techniques.

His background prior to working with two of F1’s biggest engine manufacturers also includes stints at Mecachrome, Cosworth, Peugeot, and Hyten.

Meignan has assumed responsibility for the day-to-day running of Alpine’s power unit department and will report directly to Bruno Famin as the vice president of Alpine Motorsports.

PlanetF1.com has approached Ferrari for comment on the departure of Meignan from the Scuderia.

