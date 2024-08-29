Alpine staff prepare to strike at Italian GP as Renault leaves F1 – F1 news round-up

The Italian Grand Prix race weekend has kicked off in fascinating form, with threats of strikes, on-track crashes, and plenty of media drama.

Let’s run through some of the biggest news leading up to the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Renault F1 staff on strike over Alpine engine decision with Italian GP protest planned

An Italian Grand Prix protest and strike at the Renault Viry engine base has been announced in response to the F1 power unit withdrawal threat.

The Alpine F1 team goes racing with the Renault power unit, but that could change after a proposal to transition the Viry-Châtillon engine base onto other Groupe Renault activities was announced, which would bring an end to Alpine’s F1 works team status.

Alpine issue response as Renault Italian GP staff strike threat looms

Alpine say no decision has been made regarding the future of their French operation as staff look set to protest during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

A group of workers for Renault will strike on Friday ahead of the race in Monza following a proposed idea to stop production of F1 engines in France.

Revealed: The quick turnaround between Logan Sargeant’s crash and Franco Colapinto’s call

Franco Colapinto’s management team has revealed they joked about calling Williams after Logan Sargeant’s Dutch GP crash only to receive a message saying “can we talk”.

After months of speculation and one final reported million-dollar crash, Sargeant’s Formula 1 career ended on Tuesday when Williams announced he would be replaced by junior driver Colapinto for the final nine races of the season.

F1 Safety Car crashes at Monza in ‘high-speed’ Italian GP incident

There was early drama at Monza after the Safety Car crashed heavily at Parabolica on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 has descended on Monza for the Italian Grand Prix – Round 16 of the F1 2024 campaign – but the race weekend had not even gotten underway by the time the first incident arrived, with a major shunt for the Safety Car thankfully causing no injuries.

