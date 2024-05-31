Another day is in the books and that means it is time for your Friday round-up of the major Formula 1 headlines.

Alpine feature prominently as the exit of a long-standing figure was confirmed, while Esteban Ocon has clarified his Canadian Grand Prix status after colliding with Pierre Gasly in Monaco. All this and plenty more to get through…

Alpine dismiss team veteran Rob White

The Alpine team has ushered in sweeping changes to its personnel over the last year, with a new departure confirmed on Friday in the form of Rob White.

He played a major role in the 2005/2006 title doubles for the team with Fernando Alonso, but team principal Bruno Famin reportedly informed him of his dismissal earlier in the week.

Esteban Ocon racing in Canada as ‘misinformed statements’ slammed

Alpine team-mates Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly collided on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix as Ocon tried a move on the inside at Portier, the result for Ocon being race-ending damage and a blasting from Famin.

However, Ocon shut down the speculation that he could be benched for the Canadian GP in a heartfelt statement, as he addressed the “abuse” he has received since Monaco.

Helmut Marko sees ‘problem’ for Alpine with their drivers

Monaco was not the first time that Ocon and Gasly collided and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko therefore sees an added layer of “difficulty” for Alpine in how they handle the situation.

Carlos Sainz told Williams his ‘sensible’ option

Former Renault driver Sainz is looking for a new home on the grid, knowing Lewis Hamilton will take his Ferrari seat for 2025.

But, with respected F1 journalist Joe Saward claiming Sainz will not be joining Red Bull or Mercedes, he advocated Williams as the “best sensible choice” for the Spaniard.

Max Verstappen throws out Red Bull RB20 open invitation

Sainz’s former team-mate back in the Toro Rosso days Max Verstappen is chasing a fourth successive World Championship in F1 2024, but Lando Norris’ victory in Miami and a Charles Leclerc win in Monaco suggests that Verstappen may need to fight off some stern competition to realise that goal.

Verstappen was restricted to a P6 finish in Monaco, but claimed that was better than anyone else could have managed in a Red Bull RB20 which struggled around the streets of Monte Carlo.

Asked by media including PlanetF1.com if he made his first mistakes of F1 2024 in Monaco, Verstappen replied: “I would say no. And I would be happy to invite anyone in the paddock to drive this car faster than me.”

