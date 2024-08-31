Alpine issue clear response to Nico Rosberg’s ‘incorrect’ F1 team investment claim

Alpine has responded to Nico Rosberg commenting that he has been offered a chance to purchase an ownership stake in the Enstone team.

The 2016 F1 World Champion suggested that he has been offered an opportunity to purchase a stake in the Alpine F1 team, which the Enstone squad has swiftly responded to clarify.

Nico Rosberg suggests possibility to purchase Alpine share

Speaking during the third practice session at Monza as he appeared on Sky Sports F1, Nico Rosberg asserted that he has been offered the chance to purchase a stake in Alpine.

Rosberg, who has become a successful entrepreneur in his own right following his racing career, was responding to a question pitched to him by David Croft about a rumour that the entire Alpine squad is for sale.

“Oh, it’s in my email. I have a secondary opportunity in my email to buy part of Alpine,” Rosberg said, to the shock of his broadcasting colleagues.

“Yeah, I should have brought the details. I can do that tomorrow!” he said as Karun Chandhok laughed “You can’t just lob that into FP3 commentary!”

Asked whether he is going to buy it, Rosberg said: “No! So even Alpine is highly profitable. Of course, that could all change…”

But Alpine has responded to Rosberg’s comments to clarify its position, when approached by PlanetF1.com.

“This statement is incorrect and we would like to clarify that the team is not selling more shares,” a team spokesperson confirmed.

“Beyond the 24 percent stake already sold to the Investor Group (Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments) acquired in June 2023.

“The Investor Group includes a number of international athletes and sports investors, and the Investor Group is constantly looking out for potential new investors as part of their existing 24 percent stake in the team.

“We reiterate what top management have said previously, the team is categorically not for sale.”

More on Alpine and the Italian Grand Prix

👉 Explained: Who is Oliver Oakes, the rookie F1 boss Alpine has entrusted its future to?

👉 Revealed: Toto Wolff’s ‘five-minute’ Kimi Antonelli timeline after Lewis Hamilton bombshell

While Alpine may not be selling any of its existing ownership, the statement doesn’t rule out the possibility that a current stakeholder from the investor group may be looking to resell a portion for a profit, rather than divesting their stake entirely.

Last year, Alpine revealed a significant investment from Hollywood actors and Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with more names added to the investment group later in the year.

Included are NFL and Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahones and Travis Kelce, as well as golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, and Premier League footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, alongside footballer Juan Mata, and major league baseball investor Roger Ehrenberg.

Read Next: Mercedes release Andrea Kimi Antonelli FP1 data as Toto Wolff launches stern defence