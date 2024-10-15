Alpine unveil Indiana Jones-inspired livery for United States Grand Prix

Alpine has become the latest team to unveil a change of livery for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, doing so to market the release of the upcoming video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The game is based on the characters of highly-successful film franchise, starring Harrison Ford, which is due out in December – and Alpine’s partners Xbox have taken charge of the livery for Austin to showcase the colours of the franchise for the weekend.

Alpine unveil Indiana Jones-inspired livery for Austin weekend

Alpine had been rotating between a blue and pink variation of their base livery this season, also for marketing reasons through their title sponsors, BWT, but another of their partners are involved in Austin as the A524 takes on a new colour scheme.

Sunset orange has been added to the car on a one-off basis for this weekend, along with other design details such as an ancient map and red travel routes, as showcased in the film series, with the title of the game also placed on the car.

A side view of Alpine’s Indiana Jones-inspired livery for the United States Grand Prix.

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said: “Working with the Xbox team to bring alive the incredible Indiana Jones and the Great Circle livery for the United States Grand Prix has been fantastic.

“The new look will be right at home in the Austin setting this weekend. In the past year, our partnership with Xbox has reached new heights and this is our biggest activation yet.

“There’s even more to come and I’m looking forward to getting my hands on a copy of the game when it comes out.”

Alpine head into the United States Grand Prix weekend ninth in the Constructors’ standings, having fallen behind Williams prior to Formula 1’s autumn interlude.

Also unveiling a one-off livery at a home Grand Prix for them this weekend is Haas, revealing additional American features to the VF-24 with a striking red, white and blue element on the sidepods that forms into an eagle.

