Alpine pull the plug on F1 2026 power unit as Viry factory future revealed

Alpine has outlined its intentions for the Viry-Chatillon factory, which will undergo a transformation project over the coming months.

With Alpine announcing its intentions to move away from manufacturing F1 engines after 2025, bringing to an end over 40 years of F1 power unit manufacturing from the Viry facility, the manufacturer has confirmed the transformation project it will carry out at the engine factory.

Alpine confirms ‘Hypertech Alpine’ engineering centre

September 30th was the deadline date for the negotiations between the Renault Group and the employees of Viry-Chatillon, who had made clear their displeasure at the prospect of having the 2026 F1 power unit project pulled.

The Renault Group’s plans to abandon its F1 engine project were met with fierce resistance by Renault staff at Viry, with many of whom going on strike last month as others staging a protest at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, with the decision described as a “betrayal.”

Last week, CEO Luca de Meo met with the Viry employees as they made a last-gasp attempt to try convincing Renault to continue the F1 engine project after confirmation in July that the Alpine F1 team intends to move to a customer engine supply deal from 2026 onward.

With the deadline reached on the negotiations, the plan for what comes next for Viry has been confirmed by the Renault Group – the employees have been unsuccessful in getting the Group to change its mind.

The transformation project, which was revealed by former F1 team boss Bruno Famin as he stepped aside to oversee the transition at Viry, confirmed Formula 1 activities will continue until the end of 2025 and that development of the 2026 power unit will cease: “Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season.”

In its place, Renault plans to have an “F1 monitoring unit” based at the factory.

“Following consultation with the employee representatives at Viry, Alpine has decided to establish an F1 monitoring unit,” said a statement from the French manufacturer.

“This unit will aim to maintain employees’ knowledge and skills in this sport and remain at the forefront of innovation for Hypertech Alpine’s various projects.”

More on Alpine in F1

👉 Explained: Who is Oliver Oakes, the rookie F1 boss Alpine has entrusted its future to?

👉 Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp and Facebook channels for all the F1 breaking news!

What are the plans for Renault’s Viry-Chatillon factory?

Hypertech Alpine is the name given to the engineering centre being created at Viry, which will transform into a development centre for ultra-high-performance vehicles and technologies for Alpine and the wider Renault Group.

Projects confirmed for Hypertech Alpine include an Alpine Supercar, battery development for ultra-high energy density cells and solid-state batteries, R&D for electric vehicle technologies, and the Alpine motorsport programme – these will include the World Endurance Championship, Formula E and rallying (such as Dakar) for partner brands, and customer racing.

Viry will thus be transformed into a state-of-the-art engineering centre by late 2024, with every employee affected offered a new position within Alpine Hypertech.

“Creating this Hypertech Alpine centre is key to Alpine’s development strategy and, more broadly, to the Group’s innovation strategy,” said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief.

“It is a turning point in the history of the Viry-Chatillon site, which will ensure the continuity of a savoir-faire and the inclusion of its rare skills in the Group’s ambitious future while strengthening Alpine’s position as an ‘innovation garage’.

“Its racing DNA remains a cornerstone of the brand. It will continue to fuel an unprecedented industrial and automotive project, thanks particularly to Hypertech Alpine.”

On September 20th, staff at Viry released an audio recording of the 2026 F1 power unit in development, while members of the representative group – the Comite Social et Economique – told PlanetF1.com at Monza that the targets for the engine were being hit.

However, it now appears this power unit will never get to race in F1, with the CSE saying in a statement after its final meeting with De Meo that “the sky is getting darker by the day”.

Proposals presented to De Meo vowed to “leave it to our governance to decide on an alternative path once the car has been tested in 2026” with an “assurance that the F1 project will be carried out in parallel with the innovation projects proposed by management last July.”

The staff delegation also outlined the challenges facing F1 teams when the regulations are implemented in F1 2026, with the new rules set to “place greater emphasis on integrating the engine with the chassis” and therefore favouring teams that manufacture both the chassis and power unit under one roof.

It pointed to the strategic decisions of the Aston Martin (Honda), Red Bull (Ford) and Sauber (Audi F1) teams, who have struck up new relationships with major automotive manufacturers for F1 2026, as evidence that teams will require “much greater convergence” between the engine/chassis and “technological independence” for the sport’s new era.

It also cited energy management, and the management of energy between the electric motor, battery and combustion engine, as a “major development area” for manufacturers from F1 2026.

The statement concluded: “The finishing line is approaching and after the consultative vote on Monday 30 September, Alpine Racing France’s transformation plan could be implemented.

“The consequences of this abandonment would be numerous, including the loss of the attractiveness of the Viry-Chatillon site, the flight of skills and talent, and also the loss of a worldwide reputation and our French heritage.

“Our passion and determination are still intact, let’s preserve the DNA of our F1, support us.”

Following confirmation of the Renault Group’s plans for the Viry-Chatillon factory, PlanetF1.com has approached the CSE for comment.

Read Next: Mercedes admit to Lewis Hamilton strategy ‘mistake’ after Singapore issues