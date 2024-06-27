Alpine rock Williams with ‘very attractive’ release clause offer to Carlos Sainz – report

Alpine could hijack Williams’ proposed move for Carlos Sainz with a contract offer containing a “very attractive” release clause, it has been claimed.

Sainz still remains without a seat for the F1 2025 season, having been informed that he will be replaced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of this year.

Alpine to beat Williams to Carlos Sainz’s F1 2025 signature?

Having seen opportunities fade at Mercedes and Red Bull, Sainz’s options had appeared to be a straight choice between Williams and Audi, who will take control of the existing Sauber team in F1 2026.

Following the appointment of former team principal Flavio Briatore ahead of last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, however, Alpine have emerged as a serious candidate to secure Sainz’s signature.

Briatore – whose remit, according to Alpine, includes “scouting top talents and providing insights on the driver market” – was pictured in conversation with Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr, in the Barcelona paddock, with reports earlier this week claiming the Italian has made a last-minute offer to the outgoing Ferrari star.

A report by respected French publication L’Equipe has shed more light on the nature of Alpine’s proposal to Sainz, with the team reportedly prepared to include a release clause in any deal.

That would theoretically afford Sainz – who previously spent a 12-month spell at Alpine (then Renault) in 2017/18 – to leave the team after one season if other opportunities materalise ahead of the major F1 2026 rule changes, which are expected to shake up the competitive order.

It has been speculated over recent weeks that a similar mechanism could be included in Williams’ offer to Sainz, who are said by L’Equipe to have been “on the verge” of confirming the signing of the three-time grand prix winner before Briatore’s late intervention.

With Renault understood to be considering abandoning its F1 engine project, having struggled to master the demands of the V6-hybrid era since 2014, the potential of a switch to Mercedes power units could be an “added bonus” in Alpine’s pursuit of Sainz.

Mercedes, who previously powered the Enstone-based team in 2015, are widely expected to produce the strongest powertrain for F1 2026, having aced the 2014 engine rules to establish the foundation for a record eight consecutive Constructors’ title triumphs.

Aston Martin’s switch to Honda power for F1 2026 will open a slot for another Mercedes customer on the grid, with the German manufacturer also currently powering Williams and McLaren.

Alpine announced on Thursday morning that Pierre Gasly will remain with the team after signing a new multi-year contract, with the Enstone-based outfit confirming earlier this month that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of F1 2024.

Ocon is widely expected to join Haas.

