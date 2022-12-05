Formula 2 driver loses his licence over 179km/h speeding TikTok stunt

Belgian Formula 2 driver Amaury Cordeel has been found guilty of speeding in his hometown of Temse, the 2023 Virtuosi driver reaching a top speed of 179km/h on a stretch of road where the limit is just 50km/h.

He was caught after posting a video of his antics on TikTok.

Cordeel committed the offence back in December 2020 but was only found guilty earlier this month, fined €3,600 while also losing his driver’s licence for six months.

The video, which he posted on TikTok but subsequently deleted, showed the driver pushing it on a road where the speed limit was just 50km/h, clocking a top speed of 179km/h.

The video was brought to the attention of local police who pressed charges with Belgian media HLN reporting he has been found guilty.

He has denied he was the one behind the wheel, telling the court: “I couldn’t possibly have driven, because I didn’t have a driver’s licence at all at the time.”

But according to HLN, he did not tell the court that he had bought a driver’s licence for 450 euros on the internet.

His lawyer insisted there wasn’t enough evidence to prove it was Cordeel behind the wheel, saying: “There can be no link whatsoever between the video and the fact that my client was driving.

“It was his father’s car, but otherwise there is enough doubt to say that he was not driving.”

The court ruled otherwise, finding the 20-year-old guilty.

It is not yet known what impact Cordeel’s guilty verdict could have on the Virtuosi driver’s 2023 plans.

“I’m learning what you’re telling me just now!” Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel told Motorsport.com. “It’s probably something that will have to be discussed with the FIA, to see how to deal with it and whether to do anything special.

“We can’t ignore that fact, that’s for sure.

“I don’t can’t really answer your question, but it’s something we definitely need to discuss with the FIA, to see how to handle it.”

It’s not the first time Cordeel has been under the spotlight for something like this, having previously been accused of hitting 185km/h on a public highway in an Audi.

That video was also shared online but at that time he also denied he was the one behind the wheel. Nothing came of it.

Cordeel raced for Van Amersfoort Racing in the 2022 Formula 2 season and finished P17 with 26 points. Next year he’ll join Alpine junior Jack Doohan at Virtuosi Racing.

