In an explosive press conference at the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said it had taken a course which was “insulting” towards McLaren.

Following a successful FIA International Court of Appeal from McLaren and Red Bull, Pierre Gasly’s previously rescinded Monaco GP time penalties were reinstated. Alpine’s Flavio Briatore made a shocking McLaren allegation in the aftermath. Stella warned that anybody making allegations of the sort would “have to take the responsibility.”

Andrea Stella defends McLaren in face of Briatore accusation

As a result of the FIA court ruling, Gasly and Alpine lost the podium result from Monaco. It meant that Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar returned to P3 for that event in the final classification.

In the team leaders’ press conference at the Italian Grand Prix, following the announcement of the FIA hearing decision, Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal Flavio Briatore made a significant accusation towards McLaren.

He claimed that a judge involved in the case was “linked” to McLaren.

PlanetF1.com has chosen not to identify the accused judge, who was named by Briatore in the press conference.

Also present in that press conference were McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur.

Stella had initially branded it “not convenient” to react to the Briatore accusation.

When a journalist returned to the topic with Stella, he gave a firm response.

“I find that this conference is going in this direction quite insulting for McLaren, for the reputation of a team that deserves a lot of respect,” Stella told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“And if anybody makes these kind of allegations, which seem quite serious, they are going to have to take the responsibility for what they are saying in a public forum.

“The hearing, the whole International Court of Appeal, was conducted to the highest standards, and we should not question this space like it’s been done.”

More on the FIA Gasly ruling from PlanetF1.com

Flavio Briatore makes shocking McLaren accusation after Gasly FIA decision

Why Pierre Gasly lost his Monaco podium after the FIA court ruling

It was a court ruling welcomed by Stella, who revealed that all teams had an active interest in the outcome.

A problem identified with the FOM-administered timing loops in the Monaco pit lane had triggered speeding false positives, and thus penalties.

“It’s a decision that definitely we welcome,” said Stella.

“It’s very important. It’s important because, first of all, it adds clarity in relation to the application of Article 1.1.1 of the International Sporting Code of the FIA, which is foundational, foundational for anything that derives from there.

“We appealed because we wanted to make sure that this clarity was sought. We had concerns which were beyond the fact that we might have lost two championship points. Probably these two championship points are not going to make any difference. We were concerned about the application of sporting equality and fairness, and this is important.

“And this is not only important for McLaren. In fact, not only Red Bull appealed, but all teams were present in the hearing, because this was a very important moment, I would say, in terms of clarification as to how we apply the rules, as to how we apply consistency, and also in this specific case, consistencies related to the methodologies that are valid throughout a race weekend.”

It is understood that Briatore’s comments have been flagged with the FIA’s legal department for review.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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