McLaren principal Andreas Seidl says his team will follow similar safety procedures to those in Hungary at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Restrictions were reintroduced in Barcelona last month as COVID-19 cases rise again in the city where the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, home of the Spanish Grand Prix, is based.

Most F1 personnel have traveled to the circuit on Wednesday ahead of the race weekend, and Seidl explained the procedures that they will follow to stay safe, ones that are similar to those used for the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

“In the end, it will be pretty much the same as for Hungary,” he told Autosport.

“There will be two places where we will be as a team in Barcelona, which is a nice Hilton hotel, and the race track in Barcelona.

“We will aim again to stay in our bubble, following all the measures in terms of social distancing and hygiene.

“Together with this rigorous testing we are doing, I think we have everything in place to have another safe Formula 1 event.”

Championship-leader Lewis Hamilton has said that he will continue to do what most of the drivers have done so far this season in staying at their motorhomes based at the circuit over the race weekend.

“I don’t really know a lot of what’s happening there, but I stay at the track always, so nothing changes for me,” he said.

“I stay in my bubble, I’m only around a couple of people. I will get to the airport and then go straight to my motorhome and stay at the track for the three or four days.”

For his team-mate Valtteri Bottas it’s a similar story.

“Land in Spain, go directly to the motorhome, to the track,” he explained.

“I will only be with the people who are included in the bubble, that’s it. Then after the race weekend, leave with the same people to the next place.

“So it should be safe.”

Hamilton goes into the race with a 30-point lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the Dutchman ended Mercedes’ 100%-winning record in 2020 by taking victory at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Bottas meanwhile slipped to P3 in the Drivers’ Championship behind Verstappen, and with scorching conditions expected at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, similar to those at Silverstone, it remains to be seen whether Mercedes can figure out a way to stop their tyres overheating on another demanding track.

