Report identifies major stumbling block in Andretti 2025 entry plans

A potential Andretti entry into Formula 1 has reportedly hit a snag, with its power unit deal with Renault having expired and the French manufacturer’s priorities having changed from having a customer team.

Alpine interim team principal Bruno Famin confirmed the preliminary power unit deal Renault had in place with the prospective new Formula 1 team has expired, and their focus has switched to preparing for the 2026 regulation changes instead of having an engine customer.

While FIA regulations may be on Andretti’s side further down the line, Renault may not be willing to re-enter negotiations at this stage.

The topic of a new team in Formula 1 has proven divisive, with Andretti having been given approval by the FIA to join the grid, though they will have to go through FOM for commercial talks before any new entry can be approved.

The American team have combined with General Motors through Cadillac for their bid, but a report from Auto Motor und Sport in Germany identified that a Cadillac engine will not be ready for Formula 1 for several years, potentially until 2027 at the earliest, with the report stating that the GM-affiliated brand has not registered its interest as an Original Equipment Manufacturer [OEM] for 2026 yet.

With team boss Michael Andretti wanting to enter the sport by 2025, this would leave a stop-gap in which the team would need an existing engine in Formula 1 before their factory deal with Cadillac can take effect.

A deal between Andretti and Renault had been in place earlier this year, but Alpine boss Famin confirmed this has now expired.

“It is true that this preliminary contract with Andretti has expired,” Famin told Auto Motor und Sport.

“It was concluded on the basis that Andretti would get his license earlier. We will only resume discussions if the review process has a positive result is completed.

“In principle, we have nothing against an 11th team if it turns out that it increases the value of the sport. But it is not our job to judge that. We follow the regulations, regardless of whether they are the sporting regulations or the Concorde Agreement acts.”

While Renault had been previously keen to get a customer team on board to provide a frame of reference for Alpine, their interim team principal has cooled on the idea since.

“The priorities have shifted,” Famin said. “Our first priority is to develop the best possible engine for 2026.”

But could Renault’s hand be forced in the event of an Andretti entry?

Should Andretti’s bid prove successful, however, Renault could end up seeing their hand forced in providing customer power units to the team – particularly if they get onto the grid in 2025.

Appendix 6 of the FIA Sporting Regulations gives the FIA entitlement to request the factory team with the fewest customers, which at this point is Alpine/Renault, who only supply themselves, to supply a “New Customer Team” – provided the conditions of entry are met.

A 2026 entry for Andretti would also put Honda and Audi into the mix as they enter the sport as new OEMs, but if the Andretti bid is approved at all, and in time for the 2025 season, there is a chance Renault may be forced back to the negotiating table under the terms of how F1 currently operates.

The report from AMuS claims there is dispute in how the regulations are worded, however, with the FIA claiming that any new team would have to be supplied with a power unit under that rule, while FOM interprets it in such a way that makes it only apply to existing teams.

