It’s been yet another busy day of F1 news with the shock of Guenther Steiner’s Haas exit still sinking in.

With questions raised over the direction of his team, owner Gene Haas has reacted to speculation that he could be looking to sell the team – to Andretti, maybe? – with Steiner’s fellow departee Simone Resta also tipped for a new role.

No time to waste, so let’s rush through today’s fast-paced round-up…

Haas issues firm response to sale suggestions

Gene Haas has made it clear he is not willing to sell his team, reaffirming his commitment and intention to stay in the sport for the next decade.

The departures of team principal Guenther Steiner and Simone Resta have raised major questions over Haas’s trajectory in F1, with fellow American outfit Andretti – keen to secure an F1 entry – mentioned as potential suitors should Haas choose to walk away.

However, Mr Haas has issued a firm response to suggestions that he may seek a way out…

Gene Haas turned down Hollywood investment

Eyebrows were raised last year when a consortium of American investors, including Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, acquired a 24 per cent stake in the Alpine F1 team.

As the reverberations of Haas’s week continue, Mr Haas has revealed that he – as the owner of the only American team on the F1 grid currently – was approached too.

“We have had outside investors come in, and they wanted to talk to us,” he said.

Resurfaced: Guenther Steiner’s mentality over Haas exit

Steiner’s departure from Haas came just months after he sat down with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher for an exclusive interview at the British Grand Prix.

He spoke about all matter of topics – including, as it happened, the prospect of leaving the team one day.

How fascinating to read back over these words now: “If the moment [to leave] comes tomorrow, I’m fine. I have no regrets.”

Christian Horner shares Guenther Steiner exit experience

Long before he became a star of stage, screen and bookshelf as Haas F1 team boss, Steiner was involved in the early development of Red Bull’s Formula 1 project.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed why Steiner was moved on, featuring a remarkable parallel to his departure from Haas.

“Guenther was and is a character but it was obvious he was not a technical leader,” Horner said.

Haas departure tipped for Ferrari return

While Steiner’s next move remains unclear, fellow departee Resta has been tipped to rejoin Ferrari.

Resta’s exit sparked a day of sweeping change for Haas on Wednesday, with the end of Steiner’s 10-year reign as team principal confirmed just hours later.

Having switched between Ferrari and customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas over recent years, it has been reported that Resta will now return to Maranello following the end of his loan spell at Haas – but will play no role in the Scuderia’s F1 activities.

