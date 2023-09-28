Andretti ‘successful’ with one 11th F1 team bid officially rejected

One of the teams that participated in the FIA process to enter F1 has confirmed they haven’t succeeded, but have let the cat out of the bag as to who has…

Rodin Cars, one of the confirmed applicants to the FIA to enter Formula 1 as a new team, have confirmed their bid to enter the sport has not been successful.

However, the company has let slip that they understand the Andretti Global entry has succeeded, and will enter Formula 1.

Rodin Cars issue statement confirming F1 bid has failed

Along with Formula Equal, LKYSUNZ, and Hitech, Rodin Cars and Andretti are believed to be all the names that submitted formal bids of interest with the FIA when the governing body invited expressions of interest from prospective parties earlier this year.

While the FIA are yet to confirm the outcome in the process, with the entry window now closed, Rodin have confirmed their bid has not been successful, and have issued a full statement clarifying the reasons why they believe they should have been.

The car manufacturer state that the purpose of the statement is not intended as a criticism of the FIA or to seek reconsideration.

Interestingly, Rodin state that Andretti Global, Michael Andretti’s eponymous entry, has been successful. According to company owner David Dicker: “We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid. Rodin Cars remains committed to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and will continue to pursue excellence in the world of racing.”

No confirmation has come through about the application status of the other teams, although PlanetF1.com understands that LKYSUNZ have also been unsuccessful in their bid.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

Explained: How the FIA develops potential new F1 rules and regulations

Rodin outline why they believe they meet FIA criteria

“Below, we outline the significant differences between the Andretti bid and the Rodin bid,” said the statement from Rodin.

The reasons given are geographic diversity, guaranteeing a female driver (the team say they would have no hesitation putting W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick in one of their seats), as well as being an independent car manufacturer with an engine facility “fully capable of building an entire engine” from their manufacturing facility in New Zealand.

Added to that are full composite capabilities, as well as their own test tracks, while Rodin pointed to the prototype of their FZero machine as having come from their own facilities.

The statement outlines that they had an “opportunity of discussions” for collaboration with Ferrari on the Rodin F1 car, and funding would not be an issue thanks to the “personal wealth of their founder”.

Finally, Rodin also said their acquisition of junior team Carlin has allowed them to establish a comprehensive junior open-wheel programme including F4, GB3, F3, and F2.

Read Next: Sky F1 pundit labels Mercedes sidepod swap ‘a cut and shut job’