Andretti F1 twist as Department of Justice launches Liberty Media antitrust probe

The United States Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has officially opened an antitrust investigation against Liberty Media.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, confirmed this morning that his company is officially under investigation for denying Andretti Global entry into the Formula 1 World Championship.

Antitrust allegations against Liberty Media over Andretti F1

In January of 2024, Formula 1 announced that Andretti Global’s bid to enter the series as an 11th team had been denied, largely claiming that the outfit would offer no additional value to Formula 1, and that the team’s proposal was underprepared.

Fans erupted at the news, but the saga has continued.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Mario Andretti — father of Michael Andretti, the head of Andretti Global — paid a visit to Capitol Hill, where US lawmakers announced they were considering an antitrust investigation into Liberty Media for denying Andretti. The explanation largely centered around the involvement of General Motors, which had intended to supply Andretti with power units via its Cadillac brand.

Those lawmakers alleged that by denying Andretti entrance to Formula 1, it was effectively denying an American brand the ability to compete on the world stage.

Soon after, during a Miami Grand Prix event, Mario Andretti alleged that Greg Maffei approached him to say, “Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael never enters Formula 1.”

Now, Maffei has confirmed that the Department of Justice has opened a probe.

“This morning, we announced that there is a DOJ investigation,” Greg Maffei said during an investor call, as quoted by Speedcafe.

“We intend to fully cooperate with that investigation, including any related requests for information.

“Our determination, F1 determination, was in compliance with all applicable US antitrust laws, and we’ve detailed the rationale for our decision vis a vis Andretti in prior statements.”

“We are certainly not against the idea that any expansion is wrong [sic],” he added.

“There is a methodology for expansion that requires approval of the FIA and F1.

“We’re certainly open to new entrants making applications and potentially being approved if those requirements are met.”

At this moment, the DOJ investigation would involve the gathering of documents before being brought before a grand jury.

PlanetF1.com has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on this matter.

