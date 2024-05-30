Andretti reminder issued with current teams accused of ‘greed’ over 11th team block

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes the current teams on the grid are being “greedy” in the way Andretti are being kept off the Formula 1 grid.

Several team principals have voiced their opposition to expanding the current grid, with Christian Horner saying over the Monaco weekend that the “natural solution” would be for Andretti-Cadillac to purchase an existing team to go racing.

Andretti F1 reminder issued amid ‘greed’ claim from teams

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem changed his position in recent days too, going from wanting to expand the grid to advising Andretti to “go and buy another team” if they are looking for a way onto the grid.

Andretti had initially passed the FIA’s Expressions of Interest process, initiated in part by Ben Sulayem, in order to expand the Formula 1 grid, but their bid was eventually rejected by Formula One Management when talks advanced to that stage.

Guenther Steiner pointed out to Jordan that Andretti’s bid has not been wiped out completely, with the “door not shut” on them for a potential entry from 2028, but the former eponymous team principal hopes to see the grid expand nonetheless.

“I’ve been one who’s not sitting on the fence on this one, I believe Andretti should be in Formula 1,” Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast.

“There’s a provision [under the Concorde Agreement, ed.] for 12 teams. I don’t understand why the 10 teams are so greedy in the way that they protect [their income]. Well, I suppose I would have been the same.”

At which point, podcast guest and former Haas team principal Steiner interjected and added: “No Eddie, you wouldn’t have been the same. No, no, you would have given your money away!”

But when it was then put to Steiner that adding Andretti to the grid, in conjunction with Cadillac, ‘could and should’ take place, the former Haas team boss made the business case for why that is not happening at the moment.

He also reasoned that the door is not closed on them completely, adding the sport is willing to listen to an entry for the 2028 season, when the General Motors power unit through Cadillac is more likely to be ready.

“11 teams, obviously, you know how the sport stands and you have been there in the tough times,” he said.

“We all have been there in the tough times, where it was difficult to bring 10 teams to the grid, because there was not enough money around to go around and I think FOM is just protecting the wellbeing of the 10 existing teams, that is how I see it.

“In the end, if it makes business sense to have an 11th team, and I’m not going down to Andretti, I’m just saying for anybody because it’s not personal or anything, it’s like there needs to be a good case of how the other ones are assured that they get at least the same, if not more.

“Because an 11th team brings more work, more difficulties, and FOM is looking very well after the teams now, after the sport, because they have got a vested interest.

“They paid billions and billions for the sport to make it successful, so I think they say ‘we did very well how we conducted the business the last five years. We want to continue to do that.’

“And I think, by the way, F1 hasn’t closed the doors on Andretti, they said in ‘28 when GM is ready, come back. The door is not shut, they left it open, they didn’t lock it, so I think sometimes you need to be patient.

“I say the other thing, when I went out to find an investor it took me three years to find somebody.

“I was patient, it’s like you keep on, you keep on doing it, you keep on lobbying, you keep on trying to do your best and you get there – and maybe that is what they need to do at the moment.”

