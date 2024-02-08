Renault react to Andretti’s rejected F1 bid with engine deal now in the balance

Expected to supply Andretti until such a time as General Motors build an F1 engine, Renault have taken a “let’s see” approach after the American team’s F1 bid was rejected.

Although the FIA gave Michael Andretti’s Andretti-Cadillac the green light to become Formula 1’s 11th team as early as next year, Formula One Management said no.

Announcing their decision earlier this month, FOM said while it did not feel Andretti justified a spot on the grid at the moment, it was open to re-evaluating the situation in 2028 when General Motors entered the sport as an engine manufacturer.

Renault were in line to power Andretti had FOM accepted the American team

“Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the championship. The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the applicant would be a competitive participant,” read the statement.

“We would look differently on an application for the entry of a team into the 2028 Championship with a GM power unit, either as a GM works team or as a GM customer team designing all allowable components in-house,” it added.

But with Andretti made to wait until such a time as General Motors, the owners of Cadillac, are ready with an engine, that puts paid to Renault’s talks with the American team.

Renault had a pre-agreement with Andretti early last year but as FOM’s assessment dragged on, that lapsed with the French manufacturer revealing at the time they would be open to re-engaging.

For now, though, everything is on hold.

“We had a pre-contract and after nothing happened,” Famin told Motorsport.com at Alpine’s launch of their 2024 car, the A524.

“But it was related to the [condition] for Andretti to have this entry. For the time being, they have no entry.

“I read, like you, what FOM said about 2028. Let’s see what will be the future after that.”

Asked whether Renault had began talking with Andretti again as they waited for news from FOM, Famin replied: “No, since FOM has given [its] answer. I have had no discussions at all.”

Alpine would’ve been ‘very happy’ to have an 11th team

As for Alpine’s stance on Andretti’s bid, Famin says they would’ve been “very happy” to have an 11th team.

But, he added, any such applicant much bring “added value” to the sport.

“We were very happy about having an 11th team in F1 if they bring real added value to the championship,” he said.

“It was for FOM to evaluate what was the added value of that project. They made the analysis; they give their answer. They are the ones who decided, and we are happy with that.

“But I think it’s a case-by-case basis. It’s not a general position again. If F1 says one day that an 11th team can bring a lot of added value to the championship, we will be very happy with that.”

