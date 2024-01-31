Andretti rejection theory emerges with ‘nothing personal’ from F1 – report

There was reportedly “nothing personal” behind F1’s rejection of Andretti despite a devastating statement suggesting otherwise.

F1 made it clear in no uncertain terms that Andretti would be denied a place on the 2025 and 2026 grid, citing reasons ranging from a lack of competitiveness to a lack of added value to the sport.

But despite the targeted response, a report has suggested that there was “nothing personal” behind the decision.

After three months since the FIA green lit Andretti’s bid, Formula 1 emphatically did not.

In a 1,400-word statement, the sport suggested that Andretti did not meet requirements both sporting and financially and shut the door until at least 2028 when they will have GM as a power unit.

But according to RACER, there is “nothing personal” behind the decision and F1 would have responded in this way regardless of the name of the applicant.

As well as the widespread anger felt towards Andretti’s rejection and F1’s reasoning, a theory emerged as to why the potential candidate may have been told no now but possibly yes in the future.

As well as the PU supplier as mentioned by F1, 2028 will also be three years into the new Concorde Agreement and a chance to rewrite a rule that many within the F1 bubble feel has become outdated – the anti-dilution find.

With the current iteration of the agreement signed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, teams believe the fund set at $200 million no longer represents fair market value.

Even an Andretti ally in the form of McLaren’s Zak Brown admitted that the previous figure was no longer fit for purpose.

“[A potential entry] has to be the right team with the right resources,” he said in December, “Let’s assume for a moment it is. If they pay the right franchise fee – which is not US$200 million, let’s say it’s US$700 million – then I get US$70 million.

“The dilution of an 11th team is about US$10 million a year. So, if I get US$70 [million], it will be covering me for seven years. Then if it costs US$700 [million] just to enter, it’s created US$700 million more in franchise value. So, whatever I’m worth today, pick a number… US$2 billion, now I’m worth US$2.7 billion.”

Fans, then, have wondered whether Andretti are being delayed rather than rejected in order for F1 to be able to up the entry fee.

