Cadillac F1 document reveals next step taken to reach F1 2026 grid

The Andretti Formula 1 team entity has formally registered a name change ahead of its expected entry in 2026.

The racing organisation established as Andretti Racing has been renamed via documentation lodged with authorities in the United Kingdom.

Andretti formally renamed as Cadillac

The prospective Formula 1 team initially set up as an eponymous Andretti entry has now been renamed as Cadillac, documents lodged with the UK’s Companies House have confirmed.

The request for the name change, lodged electronically on December 12th, was granted on Friday, December 13th, and sees the entity renamed from Andretti Racing Ltd. to Cadillac Formula Racing Ltd.

The company was established in mid-2022 under the then-leadership of Andretti Global chairman Michael Andretti and company director Dan Towriss.

Applying to enter Formula 1 when the FIA opened up a formal tendering process in late 2023, the Andretti entry passed the FIA’s stress tests – the only entry to do so – and was passed along to the commercial rights holder, FOM (under Liberty Media), for further evaluation.

However, the entry was rejected in blunt terms by FOM in early 2024, resulting in the Andretti entry seeking help from the US Department of Justice in opening an investigation into the process of the decision.

Andretti’s success in attracting General Motors, through its Cadillac brand, as a partner has proven critical in the eventual outcome of acceptance.

The initial rejection letter left the door open for Cadillac’s involvement as an OEM and engine supplier and, with Michael Andretti stepping down from his role as Andretti Global CEO to fully hand the reins to Towriss, a change of approach was made to get the project across the line with FOM.

Last month, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei confirmed his intention to step down at the end of 2024, with the news followed shortly after by confirmation that the team, now known as Cadillac, had reached an agreement “in principle” with Formula 1 to enter the sport in 2026.

GM will also build its own power unit for Formula 1, meaning the Cadillac squad will become a “full works” factory effort by the end of the 2020s.

Last week, Cadillac confirmed that Graeme Lowdon, the former Manor-Marussia F1 team boss, will assume the role of team principal, having served as an advisor to the Andretti team over the past two years.

Other documentation lodged with Companies House this year shows the establishment of the Cadillac team’s headquarters at an industrial unit near the Silverstone circuit, with a formal address change made in June 2024.

While Andretti’s involvement in the team has faded, Cadillac has confirmed 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti, father of Michael, will serve on the board of directors.

