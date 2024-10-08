Andretti make fresh case for F1 acceptance in ‘not totally healthy’ grid claim

Mario Andretti has reiterated his belief that the Formula 1 grid should expand, believing that not everybody on the grid is “really totally healthy”.

His son, former McLaren driver Michael Andretti released an open letter on Monday addressing his stepping back from the day-to-day running of Andretti Global, but stated he will instead be serving as an advisor to the team.

Mario Andretti reiterates calls for ‘solid grid’ in future including expansion

Michael Andretti’s bid to join the grid from 2026, in conjunction with a power unit deal with Cadillac, was knocked back by Formula 1 after an Expressions of Interest process by the FIA.

But with the number of teams on the grid remaining at 10 for the foreseeable future, 1978 World Champion Mario thinks one or two more constructors would solidify the structure that is in place as it stands.

“I really do because you’ve got to think about the practical side of it,” Andretti told GPblog when asked if he still believes the grid should be added to.

“I had some conversation with the organisers, with Bobby Epstein [COTA executive chairman] for instance. Any organiser would welcome more.

“Perhaps 11 or 12 teams on the grid because look at the ambition of Formula 1 now.

What’s happening at Andretti Global?

“Look at the calendar they have. The team members have no life. With this type of strain, there’s always a chance that maybe a team would falter.

“[Perhaps] all of a sudden you’re not going to have 10 teams maybe. But to assure yourself, you can see that the FIA is welcoming that because it’s part of the system that 12 teams would be allowed and welcomed as long as there’s merit to it.

“It looks like there are some that want to be. Us being the other one fighting for it. I think it ensures that you’re going to have a solid grid in the future.”

Following the news that Renault will step away from Formula 1 as a power unit supplier, but will remain on the grid as a team with Alpine, it was put to Andretti that the sport could do with the addition of Cadillac in its place.

“Well, here again. Not everybody’s really, really, totally healthy,” he responded.

“As far as the teams, there are always some things going on that raise questions about the stability of it.

“I think it’s a business decision to be able to even allow at least 11 or 12 teams, I think would be very healthy for Formula 1.”

