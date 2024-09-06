Andretti Global solidifies Cadillac partnership in IMSA SportsCar Championship

Wayne Taylor Racing, a team that has been part of Andretti Global’s racing operations since 2022, has formally solidified a partnership with Cadillac to compete in the hypercar class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2025.

Cadillac had previously partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing, but early in 2024, it was announced that both parties would part ways. Now, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global will step in to fill the void.

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global turns to Cadillac

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti has announced that it will take over the Cadillac IMSA outfit vacated by Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

WTR and General Motors are no strangers; the two entities previously worked together between 2011 and 2020, during which time they took one championship and three victories at the Rolex 24 in Daytona. Even further back, Wayne Taylor himself first started racing Chevrolet GTPs in 1990.

In 2021, however, WTR shifted to Acura to field its sports car racing teams — but changes were clearly on the horizon this year. Team principal Wayne Taylor expressed the need to go in a “different direction” for 2025.

That direction has been rumored to be Cadillac, particularly now that Andretti Global has established ties with the brand as part of its bid to enter Formula 1.

In 2022, Andretti Global — then Andretti Autosport — purchased a stake in WTR in order to create a team that is now known as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport. The two are expected to share resources and space in Andretti’s in-progress race shop near the Indianapolis airport.

However, this move to Cadillac power for WTR represents a true concretization of Andretti’s ties with the automotive manufacturer, and one of the first swaps from Honda to GM power. It is worth noting, however, that Andretti Global still runs Honda engines in IndyCar.

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing will run two Cadillac V-Series.Rs in the 2025 IMSA season, while Action Express Racing will continue to race one car under the name Cadillac Racing.

No reason was given for Cadillac’s split with Chip Ganassi Racing, but it appears to have come at the benefit of WTR with Andretti.

