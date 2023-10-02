Andretti Cadillac ‘honoured’ to receive FIA approval as F1 application advances

Andretti have said the approval of the FIA for their application to join Formula 1 is an “important moment of pride” for the team.

Andretti Formula Racing, in conjunction with Cadillac, have secured FIA approval for their bid to join F1 – but conversations will now advance to FOM, where commercial discussions will now take place over securing a place on the grid as the sport’s 11th team.

The team were the only prospective entrants to have seen their entry approved by the FIA, with other entrants having been rejected at this stage.

Andretti ‘incredibly excited’ by possible Formula 1 opportunity

While there is still a significant hurdle in front of the Andretti Cadillac bid before they can join the grid, namely Formula 1 itself and the current teams to appease, the team say they are “incredibly excited” to have the chance to compete.

Andretti announced construction plans on a new ‘global’ motorsport headquarters in Fishers, Indiana last year, which would house all its motorsport activities – including a potential Formula 1 team.

But having satisfied the FIA’s criteria set out in its expressions of interest process, the governing body accepted their application – with plenty more discussions ahead as they look to solidify a place on the grid in future.

The team said in a statement: “Andretti Cadillac is honoured that the FIA has approved Andretti Formula Racing’s Expression of Interest for the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“We appreciate the FIA’s rigorous, transparent and complete evaluation process and are incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to compete in such a historic and prestigious Championship.

“The formation of this distinctly American team is an important moment of pride for all our employees and fans. We feel strongly that Andretti Cadillac’s deep racing competencies and the technological advancements that come from racing will benefit our customers while heightening the enthusiasm for F1, globally.

“We look forward to engaging with all of the stakeholders in Formula One as we continue our planning to join the grid as soon as possible.”

