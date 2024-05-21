Andretti’s major new F1 signing as Ferrari fans issue apology – F1 news round-up

Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup features Andretti’s big new signing and an apology to Max Verstappen from some Ferrari fans after a skirmish at Imola.

It’s time to take a wild ride through all the main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Andretti signing, Ferrari fans and more

Andretti snap up Pat Symonds after Formula 1 exit

Andretti have confirmed the appointment of former Formula 1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds in a major coup for the team’s F1 entry plans.

It emerged on Tuesday that Symonds had left Formula 1 after seven years, having played an influential role in the formation of the sport’s 2022 rule changes and the move to ground effect cars.

Symonds – a World Championship winner with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso – had been expected to step away from F1 as he approaches his 71st birthday before Andretti dropped the bombshell that he is soon to begin work at the team’s new Silverstone facility.

Ferrari fans apologise to Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen revealed after setting pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that he gave the middle finger to two Ferrari fans upon his returning to the pit lane at Imola.

And the two fans have issued an apology for taunting the Red Bull driver, claiming Verstappen has become “a legend in out hearts” for his response.

“Hi Max, we just wanted to apologise for being idiots,” the men, Walrico and Gino, began in the clip.

McLaren unveil Ayrton Senna tribute livery for Monaco

McLaren have unveiled a stunning Ayrton Senna tribute livery for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as F1 continues to mark the 30th anniversary of the legendary driver’s death.

Having raced at Imola, the scene of Senna’s fatal accident, last weekend, the F1 2024 schedule moves to Monaco – a race synonymous with the Brazilian, who won the race on six separate occasions – this week.

McLaren have marked the occasion with a special livery inspired by Senna’s iconic helmet design.

Audi’s rumoured emergency shortlist if Carlos Sainz unattainable

Four drivers are on Audi F1’s ‘unofficial shortlist’ of targets to partner Nico Hulkenberg if Sauber are unable to persuade Carlos Sainz to sign for the F1 2025 season, local media has claimed.

Audi’s preparations for their highly anticipated F1 2026 entry are ramping up, with the German manufacturer making their first splash in the driver market last month by announcing the signing of Hulkenberg from Haas.

The team remain hopeful of persuading outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz to sign up, but have four alternative targets – one of whom doesn’t have a place on the F1 2024 grid – if the Spaniard proves out of their reach.

Revealed: Pierre Gasly’s radio rant at Alpine

Unseen footage from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend has revealed the moment Pierre Gasly snapped at Alpine over team radio in a “very badly managed” moment in final practice.

Gasly, who is known to have an awkward relationship with Esteban Ocon, appeared to feel disadvantaged compared to his team-mate as the session was restarted following Sergio Perez’s crash in the closing minutes of FP3.

