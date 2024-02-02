Andretti v F1 continues as two critical points refuted in latest statement

Andretti have issued a follow-up statement after the team’s F1 entry was ruthlessly rejected by Formula One Management [FOM] earlier this week.

Andretti, in conjunction with General Motors brand Cadillac, have been targeting a place on the grid for more than a year and received approval from F1’s governing body, the FIA, last October.

Amid stern opposition from the sport’s 10 existing teams and commercial rights holders Liberty Media, however, Andretti’s bid was rejected earlier this week.

Andretti, F1 war of words heats up

F1 released a 1,434-word statement detailing the rationale behind the decision to reject Andretti, with the move widely criticised by pundits and fans.

Andretti issued a statement in response to say they “strongly disagree” with F1’s explanation, with the American outfit issuing a second statement on Friday taking issue with two key points – the proposed entry date and the suggestion the team had declined a meeting with FOM.

It read: “Andretti Cadillac would like to address two initial topics in the statement released by Formula One Management:

“When Andretti Cadillac entered the FIA expression of interest process almost a year ago, the preferred first year of participation was indicated as 2025. The FIA approved our application, with no specific limitation on whether the entry was for 2025 or 2026.

“Andretti Cadillac has been operating with 2026 as the year of entry for many months now. The technicality of 2025 still being part of the application is a result of the length of this process.

“We were not aware that the offer of a meeting had been extended and would not decline a meeting with Formula One Management.

“An in-person meeting to discuss commercial matters would be and remains of paramount importance to Andretti Cadillac. We welcome the opportunity to meet with Formula One Management and have written to them confirming our interest.

“Our work continues at pace.”

Andretti’s latest statement comes on the day F1’s only existing American team, Haas, became the first team to launch their F1 2024 car.

The new VF-24 will once again be driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, with Haas hoping for a much-improved season after finishing bottom of the Constructors’ standings for the second time in three years in 2023.

