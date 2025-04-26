Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has addressed speculation that four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen could end up with his team next season.

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of the F1 2028 season, but that hasn’t stopped rumours and speculation over the last 12 months suggesting the Dutch driver could be eyeing up a new challenge at a new team when the regulations change next year.

Andy Cowell: No problems with our current driver line-up

Aston Martin is one of the teams most heavily linked with Verstappen, with Lawrence Stroll’s squad having gone through a period of rejuvenation and intensive investment with brand-new facilities at its Silverstone base.

Alongside that, Aston Martin will take over Honda’s power unit supply deal in 2026 as Red Bull goes it alone with its Red Bull Powertrains project, while the team has also recently welcomed Adrian Newey as its new managing technical partner following the British engineer’s decision last year to leave Red Bull.

A switch to Aston Martin would thus reunite Verstappen with Honda and Newey, ingredients which have contributed towards all four of his current title wins.

Over the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, rumours emerged that Aston Martin had made a $300 million offer for Verstappen for a three-year deal – aided by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund buying into the team. Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport claims the PIF is determined to buy the team outright, but Aston Martin insists there are no plans to go any further than finding a buyer for Aston Martin Lagonda’s minority investment.

As for the Verstappen rumours, a spokesperson for the team told PlanetF1.com, “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car. When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll signed new deals last year to keep them at Silverstone until, at least, the end of 2026, with Aston Martin team boss Andy Cowell stressing how satisfied the team is with its current driver line-up when he was asked about the Verstappen rumours over the Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have two experienced drivers signed for the next two years,” Cowell said, when asked whether he finds the speculated link between Verstappen and Aston Martin a compliment to the team, or destabilising.

“That means I can just focus on improving the business and the art of making a fast race car.”

Asked whether that means there is no room for Verstappen in the team’s line-up for 2026, Cowell replied, “I’m saying that my head’s full of improving the company so that we can make a fast race car for Lance and Fernando.”

Speaking to Spanish media, it was put to Cowell whether there is any problem with the line-up of Alonso and Stroll.

“No, there isn’t,” he said.

“We feel lucky to have Lance and Fernando, they are both very strong, very experienced, and work together exceptionally well.

“Everyone in the team is disappointed to be where we are compared to our rivals, but we are together. Both drivers contribute to that and the stability is good.”

Fernando Alonso: Max Verstappen rumours good for Aston Martin

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, Alonso and Verstappen appeared together as the Dutchman was asked by Sky F1’s David Croft whether he’s thinking about leaving Red Bull.

“No. I think just focus on commentating, I’ll focus on driving,” was Verstappen’s reply.

“Then you don’t need to think about any other scenarios.”

Alonso, whose seat would appear to be the more likely one for Verstappen to take if the Dutch driver did decide to move, given Lance Stroll is the son of team owner Lawrence, said he isn’t feeling under threat in his position – the Spaniard having also worked out a post-driving ambassadorial role with Aston Martin.

“I don’t think so, as I have a contract for next year,” he said.

“But I see the rumours as very good for the team. As you said before, the world champion is sometimes linked with some other teams and a possible departure from Red Bull. And the teams that are being mentioned are Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari.

“So this shows the project that we are in and the future that this team has.

“As I said last year when I extended the contract, I will drive for as long as I feel fast and competitive and the team needs me behind the wheel.

“But my contract is much longer than my racing career, so I will stay with this team for many, many years in a different role. If that means we can win a World Championship even when I’m not behind the wheel, I will still feel very proud of the project.”

If changes were made to bring Verstappen in in place of Stroll, Alonso was asked whether he would welcome having the four-time F1 World Champion as his teammate.

“Yes, but it’s unlikely to happen,” he replied.

