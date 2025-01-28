With Angela Cullen returning to Lewis Hamilton’s inner circle, a sports psychologist has revealed how the return of his coach may help him psychologically.

Having attempted to leave Formula 1 behind after departing her role alongside Lewis Hamilton two years ago, Angela Cullen is back at the seven-time F1 World Champion’s side.

Angela Cullen returns to work with Lewis Hamilton

Two years ago, Cullen made the decision to leave Formula 1 after seven years of working closely with Hamilton as his trainer and physiotherapist. As an employee of Hintsa Performance, Cullen stepped up to work with Hamilton following the death of Aki Hintsa in 2016, and the pair quickly developed a rapport.

Opening up on the split, after Cullen had become an ever-present reassuring figure beside Hamilton during his championship fights at Mercedes in the late 2010s and on through until 2023, Hamilton said Formula 1 had become too much for the now-50-year-old.

“It’s an incredibly challenging role, I think for anyone in those positions,” Hamilton said.

“It is a lot of travelling and a lot of time away from your family and you grow incredibly close together. If you’re at dinner, during your weekends, and while you’re travelling, it’s usually you, your trainer or physio, your family or whatever it may be, it’s incredibly intimate in that sense, and you become great friends. Angela is living her life right now.

“She’s got so many great ideas of things she wants to do. We talk and message pretty much every day. We’re still going to go skydiving together and we’re always going to be in each other’s lives. We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately!

After taking a year out of motorsport, Cullen returned as she teamed up with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar. This led to her rediscovering her passion for the environment of race cars and she is now back working with Hamilton as his performance coach as he starts a new challenge at Ferrari.

Neither Hamilton nor Cullen have officially announced their professional reunion, but Cullen was on hand in the Ferrari garage at Fiorano for Hamilton’s first laps around the Scuderia’s test track last week – Cullen is believed to have joined Hamilton’s Mission 44 initiative as a physiotherapist.

More on Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

👉 Four important tasks on Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari to-do list

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

What impact will Angela Cullen’s return have on Lewis Hamilton?

With Hamilton going through a particularly tough season in his final year with Mercedes, the mental switch of restoring such a vital cog from his years of success may help the 40-year-old get to grips with his new environment at Ferrari more quickly.

Opening up on how Cullen’s return may impact Hamilton, sports psychologist Dr. Martin Turner of Manchester Metropolitan University said there will be none of the awkward period of acclimatisation for either side.

“This could be a nice reset for him, going back to familiar territory with someone who understands him, his goals, and his needs,” Dr. Turner told AskGamblers.

“Hamilton will no doubt be able to be quite open with Cullen, which can lead to better work between them, and better outcomes for Hamilton.

“Because you know the athlete well, you can have briefer and more impactful conversations. Because you have tons of previous experience with them, you know what to say and how to say things most effectively, because you already have an understanding of what works and what does not.

“Also, because you have a connection, you understand the athlete’s no-verbal cues better, which aids communication.”

With seven years of professional history working together as coach and athlete, Dr. Turner said Cullen’s return may help Hamilton deal with the stresses he’s currently facing after leaving the safety net that was his Mercedes home for over a decade.

“The athlete gets used to what you can and cannot offer, and what you cannot offer, so they can actually use the relationship better for their needs,” he said.

“Also, having a perception of high social support, which is what we offer in part, can help them manage stress better. Knowing you have someone who you can go to when things get tough can be a great pressure release valve.

“Friends are friends. Coaches are coaches. They are not the same. Blurring of these lines does not allow the coach to operate properly.

“You do not talk to your friends in the same way you talk to a client. Athletes should be clear about ‘This is why I want you in my team, and this is your job’ and coaches should be clear about ‘This is my job, and these are my boundaries.’

Read Next: ‘First secrets’ revealed as Hamilton influence felt on Ferrari 2025 car