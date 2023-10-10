‘Angry’ David Coulthard slams track limits concept after Qatar GP debacle

David Coulthard is over Formula 1 talking track limits, the Scot saying he’s a “little bit angry” about that being the topic of conversation at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Track limits and the penalties dished out for those have been one of the big topics this season with the paddock divided over whether to let the drivers race or police the white lines.

Following on from the Austrian Grand Prix’s 83 track limit violations during the race, Qatar saw 51. That’s not taking into account the numerous lap times that were deleted in qualifying and the Sprint Shootout.

David Coulthard says F1 should let the drivers race

Two drivers; Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll, were penalised after the Sprint race for repeatedly exceeding track limits at different points around the circuit while four drivers; Stroll, Sergio Perez, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly, received multiple penalties on the Sunday.

Coulthard feels enough is enough, and Formula 1 should let the drivers race.

Pointing out that if they are all doing it then no one is getting an advantage, he told Channel 4: “I was actually a little bit angry, because I love the sport and I love the history of the sport and in the history of the sport we didn’t have seasons we were talking about track limits.

“We had it in Austria, super frustrating, we’ve got it again here.

“We need to go into top-three conversations and, okay you could see it scrutineering still has to be passed, but in terms of the driving standards let them drive the racetrack.

“They will always find like water down a mountain, the path of least resistance and the fastest way around the track.

“I know we’re into the whole white line thing that defines a racetrack, but if they’re all doing the same thing, then we just get on with the who is the fastest driver-car combination.”

Track penalties labelled a ‘joke’

Hit with three penalties in the Grand Prix, Perez managed to score just a single point with the Red Bull driver unimpressed with the stewards’ decisions.

“I was taking so much margin, giving up so much lap time for it but I still got more. For me it was very difficult to judge,” he said.

“I think also it was a joke what we ended up doing with track limits.”

That the track limits were changed after Friday’s running didn’t help the situation, Perez adding: “I think it’s really bad that we come up with a solution last-minute and then police it that bad and start giving penalties away.”

As for Stroll, who was hit with two five-second penalties on the Sunday for five separate infringements costing him a potential points-scoring finish, it was unjust.

“It’s a joke that they’re giving penalties for this,” said the Aston Martin driver. “They don’t understand what Formula 1 is these days.

“We’ve seen this weekend, just people getting penalties and it’s not like we’re gaining an advantage when you’re going off the track by three mil and 60 laps of concentration in 65, 70-degree temperatures in the car with five, six-and-a-half G.

“That’s the frustrating part. We hustled out there and I felt like we drove a good race to finish ninth on the road and then 11th in the points with two penalties. It’s really a frustrating result to not get anything out of it.”

