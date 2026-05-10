Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean feature prominently as we take a look back at Sunday’s key headlines.

Untelevised footage has emerged of an angry Grosjean trying to confront Marcus Armstrong. Meanwhile, the secret to Hamilton’s record-breaking success has been uncovered by his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Romain Grosjean in Marcus Armstrong row

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There was drama in the IndyCar pit lane in Indianapolis, as a furious Grosjean tried to reach Armstrong.

Restrained by Armstrong’s Meyer Shank Racing crew, the pair eventually came face to face.

Read more – Angry Romain Grosjean in heated confrontation in untelevised IndyCar footage

Lewis Hamilton secret to success found?

Charles Leclerc believes he made that discovery, having analysed every bit of Hamilton’s “approach” before he jumps in the car and hits the track.

Leclerc believes that has revealed to him the foundations to Hamilton’s record-breaking F1 achievements.

Read more – Charles Leclerc discovers Lewis Hamilton secret behind historic F1 success

F1 2027 engine agreement under the microscope

The FIA announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached to tweak the electric versus internal combustion engine formula come 2027.

However, PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher explains that delivering the changes might not be straightforward, as he took a deep dive into the situation.

Read more – Why F1’s agreed 60/40 engine split could still unravel

Max Verstappen and Ford talks come to light

One of the fiercest critics of the new F1 regulations has been four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

So much so that Verstappen said, following the Japanese Grand Prix, that he was considering walking away after F1 2026.

A race on Verstappen’s bucket list outside of Formula 1 is Le Mans. Ford has held talks with Verstappen over a potential future entry into the event.

Read more – Max Verstappen in confirmed talks over potential Le Mans 24 Hours entry

Laurent Mekies addresses Red Bull RB22

Verstappen and Red Bull proved a far more potent threat in Miami, as Verstappen scored his and the team’s best result thus far in F1 2025 with P5.

Mekies revealed how Red Bull’s Miami breakthrough came from more than RB22 upgrades.

Read more – Red Bull reveals how Miami breakthrough came from more than RB22 upgrades

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