It has not been a great start to 2025 for Lewis Hamilton, both on and off the track, with news that ‘Neat Burgers’, the plant-based, meat-free restaurant he started with Leonardo DiCaprio, has closed its doors.

It’s been a tricky few weeks for Hamilton as the seven-time World Champion has struggled for form on the track, woefully declaring he needs a “brain transplant” and that there is “no fix” as he finished a distant seventh in Saudi Arabia.

But it’s not just on the track that losses are plaguing him with the closure of his vegan food restaurant chain, ‘Neat Burger’.

Hamilton, who went vegan in 2017, opened ‘Neat Burgers’ in 2019 with Hollywood A-lister DiCaprio joining him in the endevour.

“I’m very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger’s commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I’m also really proud to support,” he said at the time.

“It is also about the product. As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again.

“Beyond Meat is an incredible partner and I can’t wait to work with the team to expand Neat Burger internationally.”

But six years later, that dream is over.

Having recorded a staggering loss of £7.9 million in 2022, a £3.2 million increase from the year before, ‘Neat Burgers’ closed many of their UK branches as well as their New York establishment in 2023.

A company statement at the time read: “We are concentrating our efforts on our best-performing restaurants — we believe that sometimes taking a step back is necessary to make a bigger leap forward.”

But two years on, ‘Neat Burgers’ has now confirmed the closure of its final two UK branches.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Sun: “We have no further comment at this time, other than to confirm that the business has taken the difficult decision to close its UK restaurants.”

Hamilton currently sits P7 in the Drivers’ standings having scored just 31 points in five races. He’s 68 points off the pace set by championship leader Oscar Piastri.

