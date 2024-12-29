Former Formula 1 driver Anthony Davidson explained McLaren “showed a lot of weaknesses” in 2024, despite winning the Constructors’ Championship.

The former BAR and Super Aguri driver added while the team became “more polished” as the season went on, their rapid rise to the top meant it appeared they almost “couldn’t believe their luck” in fighting Red Bull at times.

McLaren ‘weaknesses’ on show in F1 2024 title fight

While praising what McLaren had achieved in improving through the season, Davidson pointed out the team, along with Lando Norris, learned lessons they will be able to take with them into the 2025 campaign.

Having battled against multiple World Champions in Verstappen and Red Bull, the Sky F1 pundit explained that McLaren were “exposed” in the title fight – and hopes to see the team carry their improvements from 2024 into next season.

When asked what Norris will have learned facing Verstappen this year, Davidson replied in Sky F1’s end-of-season review: “I think it’s more what the whole team has learned, and obviously Lando is very much part of that team and helps to spearhead their performance.

“And I felt like this year, there were moments where McLaren were just excited that they were running at the sharp end, excited and couldn’t believe their luck, almost, that they were able to dice with Red Bull – and they were exposed.

How is the F1 2025 grid going to look?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

“They showed a lot of weaknesses. They showed holes in their system, and Lando showed holes in his racecraft, and we picked up on it at the time.

“But it was enjoyable from my side, watching them grow and harden and get faster and more polished as the season went on, and I sure hope they can carry that momentum into next year, because it will be a whole season long of this kind of entertainment.”

McLaren’s Constructors’ title was their first in the teams’ standings since 1998, and Sky commentator Martin Brundle explained how their rise from the back of the field at the start of 2023 to title winners come the end of 2024 is proof of how times can change in Formula 1.

While acknowledging there was still room for improvement, he believes there is “great momentum” for the team heading into next year.

“They’ve had a wonderful season,” Brundle said.

“They were tailenders at the beginning of 2023, last in the championship, they’ve developed their car.

“They’ve got a really cohesive team, and it just shows you what can be done – and they improved everything that they did.

“I mean, they missed some opportunities in 2024 – there’s no doubt about it.

“Silverstone stands out in that respect as a race they should have won, but I think they go forward with great momentum.”

Read next: Fernando Alonso picks ‘the best’ F1 2025 rookie with huge grid change coming